Israel Adesanya has suffered a humiliating defeat after he was technically knocked out in the second round of his UFC Saudi Arabia fight against Nassourdine Imavov.

Adesanya returned to the octagon ring for the first time since losing his title rematch to South African fighter Dricus Du Plessis in an all-African affair last year.

Nassourdine Imavov knocked out Israel Adesanya in the second round. Photo by Chris Unger.

Source: Getty Images

The New Zealander had the support of some top stars in the industry including his former rival Alex Pereira, but let them all down by losing cheaply.

As noted by ESPN Africa, his last three fights have all ended in defeats, TKO against Imavov, submission against Du Plessis and decision against Sean Strickland.

Fans react to Adesanya’s loss

Fans on social media particularly Nigerians have been calling the Last Stylebender finished and telling him to walk away from the sport when he still has some dignity.

@biolakazeem wrote:

“And just like that, Izzy is 0 in 3.2 finishes.Downgraded to Fight Night. As a top level fighter,his heart is gone. That Pereira finish was too cinematic, too satisfying & he probably basked -and still basks- in it for too long. It was fun while it lasted. Thanks for the memories.

@Jibsman wrote:

“Adesanya is finished and should retire. Sad end to his career, sold his soul for that pereira win.”

@Omojuwa wrote:

“Once your heart is no longer in it, everything becomes pedestrian and perfunctory. That’s when to move on to new things.”

The winner of the fight could be rewarded with a title shot against Dricus Du Plessis and Imavov admitted it will be a bonus for him after defeating the legendary Adesanya.

“I said it all week long that I was in perfect shape. I proved it tonight that I was the better striker. Now the real bonus for me is going to be to fight for the belt,” he said after the fight.

Du Plessis apologised to Adesanya's family

Legit.ng previously reported that Du Plessis apologised to Adesanya's parents after beating their son in the middleweight title bout at UFC 305 in Perth, Australia.

The South African’s trash talk during the pre-match conference saw him insult the Nigerian family and questioned his opponents’ origin, which he later apologised for.

