Ajax striker Chuba Akpom has addressed former Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi's recent criticism of foreign-born players who treat Nigeria as a "second option."

The Super Eagles in recent years have been flooded by players of dual citizenship who have chosen to represent the three-time African champions rather than their country of birth.

Chuba Akpom has reiterated he is willing to play for the Super Eagles and is still waiting for his first call-up to the national team. Photo by Alex Bierens De Haan

Source: Getty Images

At the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, players who had dual nationalities like Alex Iwobi, William Troost-Ekong, Semi Ajayi, and Ola Aina all represented the Super Eagles at the competition where they won a silver medal.

Also in the Nigeria squad, according to CAF, were Bright Osayi-Samuel, Calvin Bassey, and Joe Aribo, who had the opportunity to play for England rather than the Nigeria national team.

The Super Eagles would eventually pick up the silver medal at the competition with all players showing why they truly deserved their spot in the Super Eagles.

Mikel slams foreign-born players

In a recent episode of his podcast, Mikel Obi expressed his frustration with players of African descent who, after not securing spots in European national teams, turn to African nations later in their careers.

"When they get to 25 or 26 and don’t get a call-up from England, then they call Nigeria. We shouldn’t be treated as second options," Mikel stated.

Akpom's fires back at Mikel Obi’s comments

Responding to these remarks, Akpom clarified that he does not feel personally attacked by Mikel's comments, rather he emphasised in an interview with Omasports TV that representing the Super Eagles is often more about opportunity than mere choice.

The Ajax striker explained that many players in similar situations have not had the opportunity to represent Nigeria from a young age.

"I was never approached when I was young to play for Nigeria. So, when you are already in the England system, that's all you know.

"As you get older, you start to realize it is difficult to play for England."

Akpom further elaborated on the significance of talent and commitment in strengthening Nigeria's national team.

"If you want to represent the country, the better the talents that Nigeria has, the stronger the nation is. When you put the shirt on, nobody cares about your past. You're a Nigerian boy; that Naija blood is strong and you can't run away from this," Akpom concluded.

This exchange highlights the complexities faced by players with dual nationalities and underscores the importance of understanding individual circumstances when discussing national team commitments.

Akpom waiting for first Super Eagles call-up

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Arsenal Academy star Akpom, who switched his international allegiance from England to Nigeria, has cried out after not earning a senior call-up in about six years.

The England-born Nigerian striker was one of those who needed the call of the NFF to switch his allegiance but appears to be regretting the move.

Akpom confirmed his switch in 2019 and has yet to earn a senior call-up six years later, and has voiced out his eagerness to represent Nigeria.

