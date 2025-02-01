The Nigerian Football Federation were on a spree of getting players of dual nationalities to play for Nigeria

Many of such switched their international allegiance but have experienced mixed fates after the switch

A former England youth international who switched his allegiance six years ago is yet to play for the team

A former Arsenal Academy star who switched his international allegiance from England to Nigeria has cried out after not earning a senior call-up in about six years.

The Nigerian Football Federation have been making efforts to get players of dual nationalities to switch their international allegiance and represent Nigeria.

Chuba Akpom chatting with Victor Osimhen after Ajax's 2-1 Europa League win over Galatasaray. Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan.

Source: Getty Images

Like many endeavours in life, the federation have been successful with some, while a few others turned down the approach and stuck with their European countries.

Ademola Lookman is the biggest success story, winning the African Footballer of the Year a little over two years after dumping England to play for the Super Eagles.

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong who chose to switch from Netherlands to Nigeria at 21 and Alexander Iwobi, who dumped England for Nigeria at 19 are others.

Akpom awaits Super Eagles call-up

England-born Nigerian striker Chuba Akpom was one of those who needed the call of the NFF to switch his allegiance, but appears to be regretting the move.

He confirmed his switch in 2019 and has yet to earn a senior callup six years later, and has voiced out his eagerness during an interview with OmaSports.

“I don’t have a clue why I have not been invited to the Super Eagles, maybe because there are a lot of top strikers of course,” he said.

“But I think that for the nation to progress, it needs to be on merit. The players that are performing well need to be selected.

“I try to give my 100 percent, I’ve been waiting since 2019, I switched allegiances a long time ago. But if it happens, it happens. If it doesn’t, I’ll just keep working hard.”

Akpom has not quite settled well at Ajax after joining the Dutch club from EFL Championship side Middlesbrough in 2019 and is on the move again.

According to The Athletic, French Ligue 1 club Lille have reached an agreement with Ajax to sign Akpom on loan despite interest from Premier League clubs.

Eguavoen overlooked Akpom and Dessers

Legit.ng previously reported that Augustine Eguavoen overlooked Akpom and Cyril Dessers when he announced his 23-man squad for the November international break.

There were expectations that new players could be given an opportunity with the Super Eagles already qualified for AFCON 2025, but Eguavoen stuck with his known players.

