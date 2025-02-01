Kelechi Iheanacho is still expected to leave Sevilla on loan during this January transfer window

Iheanacho has failed to settle down in Seville and will go for a regular playing opportunity elsewhere

Sevilla head coach Garcia Pimienta has provided an update on him and new signing Adams Akor

Sevilla head coach Garcia Pimienta has provided an update on the future of Kelechi Iheanacho with the striker seeking to leave and also the status of new signing Adams Akor.

Iheanacho ran down his Leicester City contract, rejecting multiple offers to stay and joined record UEFA Europa League winners Sevilla as a free agent in the summer.

Kelechi Iheanacho's last La Liga game for Sevilla came against Celta Vigo on December 14, 2024. Photo by Joaquin Corchero.

Things have not gone well for the Super Eagles star and lack of playing time has contributed to his problems and six months after, he is seeking to leave on loan.

He has offers from multiple clubs including French, German, English and even Greek clubs with the decision of where he wants to go solely up to him.

Pimienta provides update on Iheanacho

Sevilla coach Garcia Pimienta has had a lot to say recently about the Nigerian forward and he has provided the latest update about his transfer during his press conference.

“Kelechi Iheanacho has a lot of offers and absolute freedom to decide where he wants to go. He will be called up in any case,” he said as quoted by El Correro.

He added that the club will grant his departure to any club of his choice. However, he will be in the team for Getafe, even though he is unlikely to play as he hopes to leave before the deadline on Monday.

The Spanish club signed their third Nigerian in six months after completing a €5.5m deal for striker Adams Akor from French club Montpellier, after Iheanacho and Chidera Ejuke in the summer.

Akor is seen as Iheanacho's likely replacement and Pimienta has confirmed that he is in the squad to face Getafe at the Coliseum today.

“He's just been training and has been called up for today. If he has to take part, he's in a condition to do well,” he told Sevilla's official website. “He's had two good training sessions and has to get used to the language and the way of training and playing.

“It will be gradual but he's very eager, he's a great lad and it's a great opportunity for him to be at Sevilla. He's going to give it his all because that's also his way of playing.”

He added that the signing of Akor has raised the team's levels and will be open to playing with two strikers if he sees that it's best for the current squad at hand.

Pimienta responds to Finidi George

Legit.ng reported that Pimienta responded to Finidi George after the former Super Eagles head coach accused him of disrespecting Iheanacho due to lack of playing time.

The Spanish manager denied the accusations and explained the player’s situation with honest admittance that he could leave the club amid a difficult time.

