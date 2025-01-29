Kelechi Iheanacho has struggled to adapt since joining Sevilla and will likely leave in the January transfer window

Iheanacho moved to Spain after seven years at Leicester City but is already finding a way out after six months

The club's president has confirmed that plans are ongoing and that the Nigerian forward has three offers

Sevilla president has confirmed that Kelechi Iheanacho is exploring options to leave the club this window and added that he has offers from three clubs to join on loan.

Iheanacho winded down his Leicester City contract at the end of last season and left the club after seven successful seasons to join Spanish club Sevilla.

Kelechi Iheanacho and Victor Orta during his unveiling as a Sevilla player in August. Photo by Cristina Quicler.

His time at Seville has been nothing short of underwhelming and six months into the deal, he is already asking to leave on loan to get himself more playing time elsewhere.

As noted by Transfermarkt, Iheanacho has featured in nine of 21 league games this season accumulating 401 minutes. He has been left out of the squad three times and was an unused substitute nine times including the 1-1 draw against Espanyol and has never played the full 90 minutes.

Sevilla chief speaks on Iheanacho’s future

Sevilla's sporting director Victor Orta has confirmed the possibility of the Nigerian striker leaving the club and added that there are three concrete offers at this point.

“I believe he is evaluating some offers that we have presented to him,” he told Sevilla’s official website. “There is one week left, and I think there are three offers and it's a matter of the player choosing his best option for the next six months.

“We all expected a higher performance from him. That has nothing to do with his quality, and there is interest from other teams. I believe he wants to play more, and we'll see what happens until Monday.”

The former Manchester City star has been linked to multiple clubs including in the Spanish La Liga, Premier League and English Championship recently.

His position in the team became more precarious after the record UEFA Europa League winners signed his compatriots Akor Adams from French club Montpellier.

Adams was the third Nigerian Sevilla have signed in the past six months having also signed winger Chidera Ejuke as a free agent after his contract with CSKA Moscow expired.

Ejuke, who recently returned from an injury layoff backed his compatriot to bounce back and explained what the forward is lacking.

“I wouldn’t say things aren’t going well for him… I think it’s all a matter of confidence and when you get the confidence you get going. For all players, it’s normal to go through this,” he said.

Pimienta responds to Finidi George

Legit.ng reported that Pimienta fired back at Finidi George after the Rivers United head coach accused him of disrespect towards Iheanacho due to lack of playing time.

The Spanish manager denied ever disrespecting the Nigerian forward and explained the player’s situation with honest admittance that he could leave the club.

