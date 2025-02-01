Victor Boniface and Bayer Leverkusen had an agreement with Al-Nassr over a lucrative move for the striker

The Saudi Professional League club opted to sign Aston Villa’s Colombian forward Jhon Duran instead

Boniface has resumed training with his Bayer Leverkusen colleagues and granted his first interview since then

Victor Boniface has moved on from the incident surrounding his proposed move to Saudi Arabia and has shared his thoughts over the disappointment of the incident.

Saudi Professional League club Al-Nassr reached an agreement over a fee with Bayer Leverkusen for the transfer of Boniface, whom they had also agreed personal terms with.

Victor Boniface and new signing Emiliano Buendia all smiles at Bayer Leverkusen training. Photo by Jorg Schuler.

Al-Nassr were also in negotiations with Aston Villa over the transfer of Colombian forward Jhon Duran, whom they eventually signed.

It was not the first time a Saudi Arabian club had negotiated with two players and clubs, before eventually choosing. They used a similar strategy with Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney.

Boniface breaks silence over failed move

There were different opinions in the Nigerian media about whether it was the right time for the striker to move to Saudi Arabia, with others claiming that money is too good to turn down.

Boniface has granted his first interview since the incident happened and appeared not be to fazed, claiming he is 100% focused on Bayer Leverkusen now.

“Transfer rumours are normal in football. It’s always flattering when big clubs show interest, but my focus right now is 100% on Bayer Leverkusen,” he told SportsBoom.

“A lot of calculations have also happened here and there, but I love playing here, and I want to give my best to the team. What happens in the future will happen, but for now, my mind is only on helping Leverkusen achieve our goals.”

Before this interview, the forward who is an avid social media user had posted a comic and cryptic post on his Instagram page after resuming training.

He missed Leverkusen's midweek UEFA Champions League 2-0 win over Sparta Praha but is back in training and is in contention for the league game against Hoffenheim.

Leverkusen are second on the table, six points behind Bayern Munich. The former Royal Union Saint Gilloise striker believes his team has the quality to defend their title.

“We have an amazing squad, full of talent and hunger. Everyone stepped up while I was away [due to injury] and that shows the strength of this team. But now that I’m back, I want to help push us even further,” he said.

“We have the quality to fight till the end. We just have to stay consistent, stay hungry, and take it one game at a time.”

Schick aims dig at Boniface

Legit.ng reported that Patrick Schick poked fun at Boniface after the news broke that the Nigerian forward gave a green light to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr.

The 29-year-old Czech Republic suggested that only players with no ambition move to the Middle East for money, and at 29, it is not in his plans.

