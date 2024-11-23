The clamour for the inclusion of several seemingly new faces in the Super Eagles team has been on the rise in recent times

Fans and stakeholders of the Nigerian team have subtly suggested the inclusion of players like Chuba Akpom and Cyriel Dessers in the squad

The interim coach of the Nigerian team, Augustine Eguavoen, has hinted at a timeline when he hopes to hand the pair a call-up to the team

Interim Super Eagles coach Augustine Eguavoen has finally addressed the persistent debate surrounding new additions to the Nigerian national team.

The Super Eagles' recent squad selections have frequently faced intense criticism, with fans often highlighting players they believe are undeserving of a call-up.

These debates have particularly centred on attackers like Kelechi Iheanacho and Sadiq Umar, both of whom have struggled for game time at their La Liga clubs yet continue to feature in the national team.

Amid this criticism, calls have grown louder for the inclusion of in-form forwards Cyriel Dessers and Chuba Akpom, who are currently excelling at their respective clubs.

Fans and pundits alike have questioned why Eguavoen has yet to turn to these players, given their outstanding performances.

Responding to these discussions, Eguavoen recently shed light on the situation, outlining when the duo might earn their call-up to the national team.

Eguavoen speaks on calling Dessers, Akpom to Super Eagles

In an interview highlighted by OwnGoalNigeria, the interim Super Eagles manager confirmed that both Dessers and Akpom are on the team's scouting radar and will soon receive national team call-ups.

"We have only three or four days for these matches, so there isn’t enough time to properly assess new players," Eguavoen explained.

"But I want to expand our pool of players to ensure we have capable replacements. We need to be patient. When we have friendly matches, we will bring in new players like Cyriel Dessers and Chuba Akpom and work with them. I know Nigerians are passionate about football, but sometimes we need patience."

Based on the tactician's comments, a potential call-up for both players seems likely during the June international window. This period will provide the Super Eagles with the opportunity to schedule friendly fixtures, as indicated by data from Fotmob.

Eguavoen aims dig at strikers

Legit.ng reported that Eguavoen stylishly slammed Super Eagles forwards after the defeat to Rwanda for their inability to convert their chances during the game.

The interim head coach claimed he did everything possible even though he admitted that the team needs a potent creator to put the forwards in good scoring positions.

