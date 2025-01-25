Manchester City locked horns with Chelsea in round 23 of the ongoing English Premier League season

Pep Guardiola's new defensive signing, Abdukodir Khusanov, featured in the encounter for the Cityzens

Fans have taken to social media to taunt the Uzbek defender after he made a costly error on his league debut

What began as a highly anticipated debut for Abdukodir Khusanov quickly turned into a night to forget for the young defender.

The 20-year-old, who made history as the first player from Uzbekistan to feature in the English Premier League, saw his historic moment unravel in dramatic fashion.

Abdukodir Khusanov is challenged by Nicolas Jackson during the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Chelsea FC at Etihad Stadium on January 25, 2025. Image: Michael Regan.

Khusanov, paired with the experienced Manuel Akanji in defence, made a critical error just two minutes into the game.

A poorly executed pass intended for goalkeeper Ederson Moraes fell short, allowing Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson to intercept. Jackson wasted no time setting up Noni Madueke, who calmly slotted the ball into the net to give Chelsea an early lead.

Things went from bad to worse for the highly rated centre-back, as he conceded a foul just a minute later, earning himself a yellow card. The nerves were evident, and what was expected to be a statement performance became a difficult ordeal for the €40 million signing from RC Lens.

The young defender's nightmare debut has sparked a wave of reactions from fans on social media. While some have criticised Pep Guardiola for starting Khusanov in such a high-stakes match, others have taken aim at the player himself, drawing unflattering comparisons to former Manchester City defender, Richard Dunne.

Fans react to Khusanov's error

@Jino_Off shared his thoughts, stating:

"Guardiola bears the whole responsibility... the boy is too young to start such a match. He shouldn't have started at all."

@zaki1868244 offered a more optimistic take:

"Welcome to the Premier League, Khusanov; quite the debut. Let's hope it's all uphill from here!"

@imnot_rocky, clearly trolling the defender, wrote:

"He needs a red card to make it a proper MOTM performance."

@mraline51, comparing Khusanov to Manchester United’s former captain, quipped:

"Harry Maguire Pro Max."

@lamine10_era joined the taunts, commenting:

"Welcome back, Richard Dunne 😂😂."

@panchayatx added a humorous touch, writing:

"Poor guy, he's having a worse debut than a new player in FIFA Career Mode! 😂😂"

According to data courtesy of Sofascore, Khusanov's costly mistake is the first significant error of his budding professional career. The young defender and Manchester City will be eager to bounce back when they face Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League.

