Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi has been one of the best attackers in the Premier League this season

Iwobi has rediscovered his top form under Fulham head coach Marco Silva and is impressing every week

Austin Jay-Jay Okocha has shared his thoughts on his cousin's recent performances after criticisms

Austin Jay-Jay Okocha has expressed delight with his cousin Alex Iwobi’s performances after enduring a difficult time in the past, particularly when playing for the national team.

Iwobi has been one of the main scapegoats whenever the Super Eagles have a poor performance and was bullied after the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations final loss to Ivory Coast.

Alex Iwobi shields the ball from Malo Gusto during Fulham's 2-1 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Photo by Zac Goodwin.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by Sports Brief, Iwobi was forced to deactivate his Instagram page after Nigerians attacked him in his comments section over the AFCON 2023 final loss.

He switched his international allegiance from England to play for Nigeria at 19 and has been among the most present Super Eagles stars since his debut in 2015.

Okocha applauds Iwobi’s form

Super Eagles legend Austin Jay-Jay is Iwobi's uncle and was pivotal in making him play for Nigeria over England, having represented the English through the youth system, and both have been compared by Nigerians.

He has been a vocal presence during the thick and thin of his cousin's career for both his clubs and national team and has expressed satisfaction with how things are unfolding.

“I am very happy with him and his progress,” Okocha told Lagos Talks FM.

He further noted that Silva playing the Arsenal academy graduate further up the pitch in advanced positions has sparked his renaissance and helped him rediscover his form.

Iwobi has spent all his career in the Premier League, coming through the ranks at Arsenal's academy, Hale End, and made over 100 senior appearances before moving to Everton.

He spent four years at Merseyside, playing over 100 games, and jumped on an opportunity to return to London when Fulham called in the summer of 2023.

The former England youth international attacker has scored seven goals and provided three assists in 22 league games for Fulham this season, more than he managed in all competitions last season.

Stat Muse notes that he is one of the best creators in the English top flight this season, having created 41 chances for his teammates, more than Bukayo Saka and Kevin De Bruyne.

Ekong slams Iwobi's critics

Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong hit back at Iwobi’s critics and defended the midfielder’s form for the national team after recent criticism.

The Saudi Arabia-based defender claimed his fellow dual national has nothing to prove to anyone as he is one of the best players in the national team.

Okocha visits Burna Boy at home

Legit.ng reported that Okocha visited Burna Boy at his home, and the Afrobeats singer took the Super Eagles legend around, showing him his fleet of cars.

The Grammy Award winner boasted to the former Paris Saint-Germain attacker that he owns four Ferraris, showing off how lucrative music can be in the modern era.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng