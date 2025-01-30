Nicolas Jackson's recent run of form at Chelsea has left little to be desired among several fans of the club

The Senegalese forward has only found the back of the net three times since the start of November 2024

Chelsea fans have recently taken to social media to criticize the former Villarreal forward after he attempted to cook noodles

Nicolas Jackson has found himself under fire from Chelsea fans after appearing in a video celebrating the Chinese New Year for the club.

The Senegalese forward, who has established himself as Chelsea's leading striker, has struggled to impress in recent weeks, delivering a string of underwhelming performances.

Nicolas Jackson during the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Chelsea FC at Etihad Stadium on January 25, 2025. Image: Joe Prior.

Source: Getty Images

The 23-year-old started the 2024/25 season with flashes of promise, appearing to have rediscovered his form. However, it didn't take long for him to revert to the inconsistent displays that many have come to associate with him.

According to data courtesy of FotMob, Jackson ranks third in the Premier League for most big chances missed this season. Adding to the frustration, he has only managed to score three goals since the start of November 2024.

These performances have left Chelsea fans increasingly frustrated. When the club shared a video of Jackson looking lively and enthusiastic while participating in the Chinese New Year celebration, many fans voiced their discontent. They called on the former Villarreal and CD Mirandés forward to focus on "cooking" his performances on the pitch rather than off it.

Chelsea fans' criticise Nicolas Jackson

@i_am_lucky_.clearly unimpressed with the Senegalese forward, commented:

“So Jackson is happy laughing around.”

Similarly, @tonybrave_fx expressed his frustration, saying:

“Clubs are making good signings. Who have we signed? Should we keep relying on Jackson and Sánchez? Oh my goodness, January is almost over—I miss our previous owners.”

@sumii_ai chimed in, adding:

“It’s very funny how y’all think this is funny.”

Meanwhile, @Sojifash1 trolled Jackson, commenting:

“When Jackson finally scores after 153 missed chances, he’ll do a ‘shut up’ celebration 😂😂.”

Another user, @Mcatricky, took a jab at the striker, saying:

“Jackson should be training, I swear 😂😂.”

Lastly, @stephenatom_ joined the chorus of disapproval, stating:

“Go to training. Stop laughing. We have a problem as a team.”

These criticisms of Jackson, while harsh, are not entirely unfounded. Even former Chelsea midfielder, John Mikel Obi, weighed in on the matter, recently claiming that Jackson’s string of disappointing performances is one of the key reasons why Chelsea is unlikely to contend for the Premier League title anytime soon.

Mikel slams Maresca

Legit.ng in another report detailed Mikel Obi criticising Maresca for contributing to Chelsea’s recent underwhelming run.

The former Super Eagles of Nigeria midfielder explained that the Italian tactician has subtly not shown enough leadership to guide Chelsea through these turbulent times.

Mikel also criticised a few words the former Leicester City manager often says to the press in the aftermath of several Chelsea fixtures.

The 37-year-old concluded by stressing that Maresca's team selection could be improved to aid better overall results.

Source: Legit.ng