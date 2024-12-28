Alex Iwobi was heavily involved as Fulham secured an impressive victory against Chelsea on Boxing Day

The Nigerian midfielder played nearly the entire duration of the fixture for Marco Silva's side at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea coach, Enzo Maresca, has highlighted one thing that impressed him the most about the Nigerian midfielder following the game that evening

Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca was full of admiration for Alex Iwobi following his side's defeat to Fulham.

The Italian tactician singled out a unique quality of the Nigerian midfielder as one of the standout aspects of his performance that evening.

Chelsea, who entered the match against the Cottagers as favourites, seemed to have the upper hand when Cole Palmer opened the scoring in the first half.

Alex Iwobi battles with Malo Gust during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Fulham FC at Stamford Bridge on December 26, 2024. Image: Vince Mignott.

Source: Getty Images

However, second-half goals from Harry Wilson and Rodrigo Muniz secured a historic victory for Fulham.

Reflecting on the match, Maresca expressed his disappointment with his players' game management while also taking a moment to commend Iwobi's impressive display.

Maresca speaks on Iwobi's performance

Speaking after the game, as reported by Footbalr, the Chelsea coach praised Iwobi and his teammates for their effective transition play.

"Yeah, it is exactly what I said to them—that we can manage the game better," Maresca told reporters.

"I think we conceded too many transitions in the second half. It’s a team with Iwobi, Adama, and Jimenez; they are very good in transition. You have to control that better. But it’s a game where we can learn many things."

Iwobi, for his part, has been nothing short of outstanding for Fulham this season, enjoying his most prolific campaign for the West London club on a personal level.

With five goals and three assists, according to data from Fotmob, the 28-year-old has already matched his goal tally from last season despite playing 13 fewer games.

The Nigerian midfielder, who talked tough ahead of the clash against Chelsea, lived up to expectations. He will now look to build on his strong form alongside his teammates when they face Bournemouth on December 29.

Aina names best Premier League player

Legit.ng in another report detailed Ola Aina naming the best player in the Premier League.

The Nottingham Forest star made the surprise choice of Bukayo Saka, ahead of Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland.

The former Chelsea player also explained the reasons behind his rather surprising choice.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng