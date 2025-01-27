Leicester City secured a much-needed victory in their Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur

Goals from Jamie Vardy and Bilal El Khannousas were enough to cancel out Richarlison Andrade's opener for Tottenham

Super Eagles of Nigeria legend Sunday Oliseh has singled out a Leicester City star for praise following the hard-fought win on the night

It was a night to forget for Tottenham Hotspur and their supporters as they suffered yet another defeat, this time at the hands of struggling Leicester City.

The injury-hit North London side seemed to be in control when Brazilian forward, Richarlison Andrade, put them ahead in the 33rd minute.

However, what initially looked like it might be a jubilant evening for Tottenham quickly turned into another disappointing chapter for Ange Postecoglou’s team.

Jamie Vardy celebrates scoring during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Leicester City FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 26, 2025. Image: Alex Pantling.

Source: Getty Images

Veteran forward Jamie Vardy levelled things up, and a clinical strike from Bilal El Khannousas in the second half condemned Tottenham to their 13th Premier League defeat of the season, according to data from Fotmob.

In the aftermath of the clash, former Nigeria midfielder, Sunday Oliseh, singled out a Leicester City player for praise following the hard-fought victory.

Oliseh singles out Leicester City star for praise

Taking to his social media account in the aftermath of the crunch fixture, the former Borussia Dortmund midfielder highlighted the impeccable display of Vardy for Leicester City.

Oliseh detailed that he is extremely pleased to watch the 38-year-old play for the Foxes. The former Super Eagles captain also stressed how the victory against Spurs brought a huge relief to the coaching staff at the King Power Stadium.

"Extremely pleased for Jamie Vardy and Leicester with the victory over Tottenham. The joy and sigh of relief I witnessed from the players, fans, and the coaching staff filled me with so much emotion, I just had to clap! Bravo! 'La lotta continua' to Ndidi and Co!"

The victory for Leicester City marked the end of the eight-game winless run the club has endured in recent times. Leicester will now hope to build on this impressive victory when they lock horns with Everton in their next Premier League fixture on February 1.

In the meantime, the club will have its focus shifted towards fending off the growing transfer interest from Ligue 1 outfit, AS Monaco, for Nigerian midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi.

Van Nistelrooy offers an update on Ndidi’s future

Legit.ng in another report detailed Leicester City coach, Ruud Van Nistelrooy, offering an update on the immediate future of Ndidi.

The Dutch tactician stated that the Nigerian midfielder is not for sale, despite strong interest from several clubs in the French Ligue.

The former PSV coach explained that he is focused on helping the Nigerian recover from injury as Leicester aims to extend its gap from the murky relegation waters.

Ndidi recently penned a contract extension with the King Power outfit following their English Football League (EFL) triumph at the end of the 2023/24 season.

The combative midfielder has shown his immense versatility this season, racking up four assists for Leicester City so far.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng