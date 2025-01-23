AS Monaco is pursuing a move for Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi ahead of the January transfer deadline

The French Ligue 1 club is exploring a loan deal with an option to buy the midfielder from Leicester City

Ndidi's experience and accolades in the Premier League make him an appealing target for Monaco

AS Monaco is reportedly making a last-minute effort to secure the services of Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi before the January transfer window closes.

The 28-year-old Leicester City star, who had been on the radar of some top clubs including Barcelona and Arsenal in the past, has emerged as a key target for the Ligue 1 club who are seeking to strengthen their midfield this winter.

Renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano disclosed that Monaco considers Ndidi one of the main options on their transfer list for the final days, but a loan move with a buy option clause is not easy at all.

Ndidi has been a pivotal member of the Leicester City squad this season, making 15 appearances for the Foxes this season, per Transfermarkt.

The Super Eagles midfielder who has been a vital part of Leicester City's squad since his arrival from Racing Genk in 2017, has consistently delivered impressive performances in the Premier League.

Monaco believes the Nigerian international’s experience and skillset could provide the stability and quality they need to achieve their objectives this season.

Challenges in Negotiating Ndidi’s Transfer

While Monaco is reportedly exploring the possibility of a loan deal with an option to buy, negotiations may prove difficult.

Leicester City, currently navigating their own challenges in the Premier League, are reportedly reluctant to agree to such an arrangement.

The Foxes’ unwillingness to consider a loan deal with a buyout clause may complicate Monaco’s plans to sign the 28-year-old midfielder.

Despite these obstacles, Monaco remains interested in Ndidi, seeing the midfielder as an ideal addition to their squad.

The Super Eagles midfielder’s proven ability to control the midfield, combined with his defensive awareness and tactical discipline, has made him a standout player in England’s top flight.

Ndidi’s experience winning titles such as the Emirates FA Cup and FA Community Shield further underscores his value to any team.

Why Ndidi fits Monaco’s ambitions

Monaco is reportedly drawn to Ndidi’s profile as a seasoned midfielder with significant international and domestic experience.

Beyond his club achievements, Ndidi has earned individual accolades, including being named Leicester City's Young Player of the Year twice.

For Monaco, signing a player of Ndidi’s calibre aligns with the French club’s ambition to compete at the highest level in Ligue 1 and European competitions.

The Nigerian star’s track record of excelling in high-pressure situations makes him a perfect candidate to reinforce their midfield.

