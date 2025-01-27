Victor Osimhen brushed off the criticism he has been receiving in the media to power Galatasaray to victory against Konyaspor

The Nigerian forward found the back of the net with a first-half penalty to lead the Yellow and Reds to victory

The Napoli loanee made a huge promise to the fans of the club in the aftermath of his stellar performance on the night

Victor Osimhen appears far from deterred by the criticism he is receiving from the Turkish media.

The Nigerian striker, who continues to light up the stages with his flurry of impressive performances for the Istanbul outfit, was recently reported to have been in an altercation with two journalists.

Circulating reports detailed that the Napoli loanee, who was spotted at a nightclub in Istanbul, threatened to beat up two journalists after they allegedly took photos of him at the scene.

These allegations, which Osimhen has continued to firmly deny, had emerged in the lead-up to the Super Lig clash against Konyaspor.

The 26-year-old, who was far from affected by the talk in the Turkish press, coasted his side to victory with a brilliant goal in the encounter.

In the aftermath of the clash, Osimhen, who spoke to the media, offered a promise to the fans of the club.

Osimhen makes huge promise to Galatasaray fans

Following the crucial victory against Konyaspor, Osimhen, who walked through the media zone, was asked about the possibility of winning the Turkish League and adding a fifth star to the club's badge.

With confidence, he responded to the question, as captured by KRT Futbol:

"Of course, for sure."

This question came in light of recent results that have seen the gap between Galatasaray and their rivals, Fenerbahçe, close.

What was once a commanding lead has now been reduced to just six points, following the Yellow and Reds' draw with Hatayspor.

The former LOSC Lille, who now boasts an impressive 22 goal involvements in 20 appearances for the Turkish giants according to data courtesy of FotMob, will now turn his attention to securing Galatasaray's automatic qualification for the UEFA Europa League, with a crucial away match against Francesco Farioli's Ajax on January 30.

Osimhen also has the niggling issue of his immediate future to contend with. The Nigerian forward remains heavily linked with several clubs across Europe and beyond.

The possibility of the 26-year-old extending his stay at Galatasaray appears slim, but the 2023 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Men’s Player of the Year has not hidden his love for the Istanbul outfit.

Whether President, Dursun Özbek, and the Galatasaray hierarchy can tie Osimhen to an extended deal remains a situation to be seen.

Osimhen explains his goal celebration

Legit.ng in another report detailed how Osimhen explained his goal celebration in the clash against Konyaspor.

After scoring a brilliant penalty, the Galatasaray forward directed a ‘crybaby’ gesture at the camera.

Osimhen clarified that the gesture was aimed primarily at journalists whom he accused of spreading false information about him in the media.

