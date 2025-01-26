Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has admitted that his side missed several chances during their defeat at Manchester City

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has reacted to his side's 3-1 loss to Manchester City in a pulsating Premier League clash on Saturday, January 25.

The Blues started the encounter on a promising note, going ahead as early as the 3rd minute courtesy of a fine finish by Noni Madueke.

But Pep Guardiola's side restored parity shortly before half-time when Croatian star Josko Gvardiol found the back of the net to make it 1-1.

Nicolas Jackson missed a couple of chances in Chelsea's defeat to Manchester City. Photo: Jan Kruger.

It was all about the host team in the second half as Pep Guardiola's men ran riot, desperate for all three points against their rivals.

Erling Haaland made it 2-1 in the 68th minute and then Phila Foden wrapped things up with three minutes left on the clock.

However, the full-time scoreline did not reflect proceedings during the encounter as Chelsea missed begging chances, with Nicolas Jackson leading the blame list.

As soon as the game ended, fans took to social media to lambast the Senegalese striker for his continued errors in front of goal.

Jackson had a begging chance to double the lead for the Blues, but he fumbled with the opportunity, leaving fans upset.

@IamDONAVE wrote on X:

"How many more of these chances are we going to miss before our directors realize we need a new striker?

"Lord knows I'm fed up with Nicolas Jackson. I want him sold!!

Rather than applaud the tactical genius of Pep Guardiola leading his team to victory from a goal down, they descended on one of their players, Aljazeera reports.

Maresca rues Chelsea's missed chances

In his post-match reaction, Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca admitted that a second goal for his side would have changed the dynamics of the game.

He said via NBC Sports:

“The game started very well for us. We scored first. We could’ve scored the second one two or three times.

"That would’ve changed the game. Against this team, these players, it can change at any moment.”

“We were there. After we scored the first one, we could’ve scored the second. The team was there. Unfortunately, we conceded for 1-1 and then the second half.

The 44-year-old disclosed that his side will keep improving, saying they have been a better side for the past month.

He added:

“We are making progress. For me, we are better than one month, two months ago.

"These kind of moments will make us better and better. We’ll see where we are in the end.”

Fans taunt Khusanov

Legit.ng earlier reported that Abdukodir Khusanov's Premier League debut quickly became a nightmare for the young defender.

He became the first player from Uzbekistan to feature in the English topflight.

The star was paired with the experienced Manuel Akanji in defence.

