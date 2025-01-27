Chelsea has seen their subtle title ambitions derailed following a defeat in their clash against Manchester City

Goalkeeper, Robert Sanchez, made a costly error that ultimately condemned Chelsea to defeat in the encounter

Former midfielder, John Mikel Obi, has identified two players who will prevent the West London outfit from winning the Premier League crown in the near future

John Mikel Obi has shared his thoughts on Chelsea's recent trajectory under manager Enzo Maresca.

The retired midfielder, known for his candid opinions about his former club, recently weighed in on their defeat to Manchester City.

The West London side appeared to be on course for victory against Pep Guardiola's team but ultimately faltered.

Enzo Fernandez and Cole Palmer react after the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium. Image: Oli Scarff.

A costly error from goalkeeper, Robert Sanchez, and a flurry of missed opportunities by Nicholas Jackson proved decisive, largely derailing their efforts.

In the aftermath of the defeat—which left Chelsea with just one victory in their last seven league games—Mikel pinpointed two players he believes are hindering the club's pursuit of a Premier League title.

Mikel names players stopping Chelsea from winning EPL

Speaking on a recent edition of his Obi One Podcast, the 37-year-old emphasised that as long as Chelsea relies on Jackson to lead their attack and Sanchez in goal, they will struggle to win the Premier League.

Mikel appeared particularly critical of Sanchez, questioning the Spanish goalkeeper’s decision-making during the match against Manchester City.

The former Nigerian team captain highlighted Sanchez’s unnecessary rush out of his goal in an attempt to stop a shot from Erling Haaland, a move that ultimately proved costly.

The former midfielder also addressed the numerous chances Jackson squandered during the encounter, failing to convert critical opportunities.

Mikel’s criticism is far from unfounded. According to data courtesy of Fotmob, Jackson currently ranks third in the Premier League for the most big chances missed this season.

Similarly, Sanchez has struggled, holding the unenviable record for the most errors leading to goals by a goalkeeper, as per PremierLeague.com.

These sentiments from Mikel seem to echo the frustrations of many fans and stakeholders who have been vocal in their criticism of both players.

Whether head coach Enzo Maresca will make changes in attack—amid links to Victor Osimhen—remains to be seen. As for Sanchez, it will be interesting to see if Maresca follows in the footsteps of former manager Mauricio Pochettino by benching the Spaniard in favour of the second-choice goalkeeper.

Fans slam Guardiola for Khusanov’s error

Legit.ng in another report detailed how fans have criticised Guardiola for the errors committed by Abdukodir Khusanov.

The 20-year-old committed an error leading to a goal on his Manchester City debut against Chelsea. Khusanov also picked up a yellow card just a minute after his costly mistake in the encounter.

The former RC Lens defender, who was visibly nervous, was eventually substituted in the 56th minute of the game.

Guardiola, however, has defended his decision to field the young Uzbek defender in such a crucial encounter.

