Bayer Leverkusen secures Victor Boniface’s future amid transfer speculation from top European clubs

Boniface’s new deal doubles his salary to €6 million per season after penning a one-year contract extension

The Nigerian star scored 29 goals and provided 11 assists to help Bayer Leverkusen win the Bundesliga last season

Victor Boniface has officially signed a new contract with Bayer Leverkusen, extending his tenure at the Bundesliga champions until 2029.

Boniface quickly cemented his reputation as one of Europe’s most promising forwards having joined the German champions in 2023, netting six goals this season.

Victor Boniface has penned a new one-year contract with Bayer Leverkusen that makes him one of the club's highest-paid players. Photo by Jorg Schuler

Source: Getty Images

The 24-year-old is set to make his comeback in a much-anticipated clash against RB Leipzig after recovering from an injury that has sidelined him since December.

Boniface’s contributions have been pivotal for Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen, helping the team secure the Bundesliga title and the DFB Cup last season.

The Nigerian forward’s stellar performances earned him the 2023–2024 Bundesliga Rookie of the Season award, drawing attention from top European clubs eager to lure him away.

Boniface double salary with new contract

Boniface’s new contract not only secures his future with Bayer Leverkusen but also comes with a significant financial boost that sees him become one of the top earners in the team.

The 24-year-old forward’s salary has doubled from €3 million to €6 million per season, making him one of the highest-paid Nigerian players in Europe.

According to Sky Sports Germany, this extension ensures that Boniface remains at the centre of Leverkusen’s plans as they aim for further domestic and European success.

With Boniface’s contract now running until 2029, the reigning Bundesliga champions have demonstrated their commitment to keeping their star player amidst mounting interest from top clubs across the continent.

In just 49 appearances for Bayer Leverkusen, Boniface has scored 29 goals and contributed 11 assists, highlighting his immense value to the team.

Staying at Leverkusen was the right decision

Meanwhile, UK-based journalist Samuel Omaenikun has weighed in on Boniface’s decision to extend his contract with Bayer Leverkusen.

Omaenikun in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, praised the forward for making a smart career move, emphasizing that staying at Leverkusen will allow him to continue his development while solidifying his status as a key player in the Bundesliga.

“Victor Boniface made the right decision by committing his future to Bayer Leverkusen. At just 24, he’s already a vital part of a team that not only competes for domestic titles but also has a strong presence in Europe.

“Staying at Leverkusen ensures he remains a central figure, honing his skills in a system that values his unique style of play. Jumping to another club at this stage could have disrupted his momentum, especially after his incredible rise in the Bundesliga.”

Boniface ends relationship with Norwegian partner

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Boniface and Norwegian influencer Rikke Hermine Jensen have officially ended their four-year relationship.

The couple's breakup became evident when they unfollowed each other on social media. Jensen wiped her Instagram profile, leaving just one post.

The pair’s last public appearance together was in May during Bayer Leverkusen’s historic Bundesliga title celebrations.

