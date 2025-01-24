Ademola Lookman is expected to leave Atalanta at the end of the current season amid interest from top clubs

Paris Saint-Germain attempted to sign him late last summer, but the Serie A club resisted their transfer interest

Atalanta president Antonio Percassi has shared the club's plans for the Nigerian ahead of the summer window

Atalanta president has opened up on the club's plans for Ademola Lookman ahead of the summer transfer window with many top European clubs interested.

Lookman has been in top form under the tutelage of Gian Piero Gasperini since joining the club from German Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in the summer of 2022.

He helped Atalanta win their first trophy in 61 years after scoring a record-breaking hat trick in the UEFA Europa League final against Bayer Leverkusen.

His performance in that final alerted top European clubs to him, with French giants Paris Saint-Germain making a late attempt to sign him in the summer.

Atalanta rebuffed this attempt and held on to their prized asset, and he has been growing in influence, delivering top performances and scoring important goals.

He has netted 14 goals, provided seven assists in all competitions this season, and is on course to surpass last year's tally, proving that he keeps improving.

There were rumours in the summer that PSG would return for his signature in January, but aware of Atalanta’s stance, the Parisians signed Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from Napoli.

Atalanta president on Lookman's future

Atalanta president Antonio Percassi has shared his thoughts on what the future could be for the reigning African Footballer of the Year at the club by the end of the season.

He reflected on a range of topics during an interview with Corriere della Serra after celebrating 800 games as the club president, including how he intends to keep Lookman.

“We'll do everything,” he said. “But he shouldn't stay reluctantly. After all, we replaced Zapata, Muriel, Gomez…”

The Bergamo-based club valued the Super Eagles forward at about €60 million in the summer and would like to receive the same fee before selling him at the end of the season.

Lookman started off the bench during Atalanta's dominant 5-0 win over Sturm Graz in the UEFA Champions League group stage match, and Gasperini claimed it was because the player had no replacement.

“We have to be careful because we’re missing a replacement for Lookman and De Ketelaere,” he said, as quoted by The Sun NG.

He has won the club's Player of the Year in the last two seasons and is on course for a three-peat if he keeps up the current momentum.

Gasperini explains Lookman's role

Legit.ng reported on Atalanta coach Gasperini explaining Lookman's role in turning around the game during the 5-0 win over Sturm Graz in the Champions League group stage match.

The versatile started off the bench and came on in the second half with the score at 1-0, he scored the fourth goal and assisted the fifth to finish off the match at 5-0.

