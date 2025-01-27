Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface has emerged as a prime target for Saudi Arabia outfit Al-Nassr in the January transfer window

The Saudi Pro League side wants Boniface to replace Anderson Talisca, who is on his way out of the club

Boniface only recently signed a contract extension with the Bundesliga champions until 2026 last week

Saudi Pro League powerhouse Al Nassr has initiated official negotiations with Bayer Leverkusen to secure Nigerian forward Victor Boniface.

This move comes as Al Nassr prepares for the departure of Anderson Talisca, who is set to join Fenerbahce after an impressive stint in Saudi Arabia.

Boniface has been in high demand following his stellar performances in the Bundesliga, especially after leading Bayer Leverkusen to their first league title last season.

Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr has kickstarted negotiations with Bayer Leverkusen for Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface. Photo by Jorg Schuler

According to football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Al Nassr is keen to beat out competition from Premier League clubs such as Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United to secure the Bayer Leverkusen forward.

The 24-year-old striker who has netted 29 goals in 49 appearances for Leverkusen, is viewed as the ideal candidate to strengthen Al Nassr’s attack alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane.

Boniface can leave for the right price

Boniface made headlines in his debut Bundesliga season, earning the prestigious Rookie of the Season award for 2023/24.

The 24-year-old forward’s contributions helped Bayer Leverkusen clinch a remarkable league and cup double under head coach Xabi Alonso.

Despite dealing with injuries, Boniface has continued to shine this season, scoring six Bundesliga goals and demonstrating his potential as a prolific striker, per Transfermarkt.

Bayer Leverkusen recently extended Boniface’s contract until 2026, making him one of the club’s top earners. However, the Bundesliga champions do not consider him untouchable and are reportedly open to offers starting at €50 million.

This has paved the way for Al Nassr to pursue a deal, despite stiff competition from other clubs.

Boniface set to partner Ronaldo at Al Nassr

Talisca’s move to Fenerbahce has left a void in Al Nassr’s attack, one the Saudi Arabian club hopes Boniface can fill without much trouble.

Al Nassr sees the Super Eagles forward as not just a replacement but an upgrade to their offensive options, which already include global stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane.

Al Nassr had previously expressed interest in Aston Villa forward Jhon Durán. However, Villa’s reluctance to sell, coupled with their rejection of a £59 million bid from West Ham United, shifted Al Nassr’s focus back to Boniface.

The potential addition of Boniface would mark a significant statement of intent from Al Nassr, as they prepare to challenge Al Hilal for the Saudi Pro League title.

Boniface signs new bumper deal with Leverkusen

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Boniface has officially signed a new contract with Bayer Leverkusen, extending his tenure at the Bundesliga champions until 2029.

The Nigerian forward’s new contract not only secures his future with Bayer Leverkusen but also comes with a significant financial boost that sees him become one of the top earners in the team.

Boniface’s salary has doubled from €3 million to €6 million per season, making him one of the highest-paid Nigerian players in Europe.

