A former Nigerian international has condemned Nigerians’ comparison of Super Eagles star Alexander Iwobi to his uncle and former star Austin Jay-Jay Okocha.

Okocha was reputable as a showman and creative midfielder during his time with the Super Eagles, with many fans claiming the country lacked such since he retired.

His cousin Iwobi, who represented England at youth levels and switched his international allegiance to Nigeria, has lived under the weight of that expectation in the Super Eagles.

Peterside condemns Iwobi-Okocha comparison

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Idah Peterside has cautioned Nigerians over their comparison of Okocha and Iwobi, claiming aside being family members, they are different.

“Iwobi is played in the middle in the Super Eagles, while at his club he plays from the wings,” he said on a radio programme, as quoted by Score Nigeria.

“It’s like we are taking the same eye to look at Iwobi as we did for ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha. Iwobi may be ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha’s nephew, but ‘Jay Jay’ was in a different class, he was a GOAT.”

The Arsenal academy star is the most criticised player in the Super Eagles, and according to Sports Brief, he was bullied into deactivating his Instagram page two days after the AFCON 2023 final.

He represented England at youth levels and made the bold decision to switch his international allegiance to play for Nigeria as a teenager in 2015.

He has been one of the most available Super Eagles stars, playing over 80 games and earning the approval of William Troost-Ekong, who slammed his critics and claimed he has nothing to prove.

Iwobi defends Super Eagles form

Legit.ng reported that Iwobi defended his performance for the Super Eagles after football-loving Nigerians questioned his delivery in the national team.

Iwobi indirectly admitted to having low numbers for the team but claimed he is not given enough freedom to operate as he is given at Premier League side Fulham.

