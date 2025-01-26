Jadon Sancho has picked a former Manchester United fan over the legendary Jay Jay Okocha in terms of skills

Okocha spent five seasons in the English Premier League featuring for Bolton Wanderers between 2002 and 2006

He was famous for his mesmerising skills and trickery and earned the moniker, 'so good they named him twice'

Fans on social media have criticised England star Jadon Sancho for picking a former Manchester United midfielder over Jay Jay Okocha.

The United player, who is currently on loan at Chelsea seems not to agree that Jay Jay Okocha was better than a Portuguese star in terms of skills.

Nigerian icon Okocha graced the English Premier League between 2002 and 2006 when he played for Bolton Wanderers.

He had just captained Nigeria to the 1998 FIFA World Cup in Japan and Korea before Bolton handed him a two-year deal at the club.

Manager Sam Allardyce told the club's official website via Irish Times:

"I'm absolutely delighted to bring Jay Jay to Bolton.

"He is a player with tremendous ability and one of great experience at domestic and international level. He'll be a marvellous addition to our team."

Even though his debut season was plagued by injuries, Okocha quickly became a fan favourite with fans printing shirts with the inscription "Jay-Jay – so good they named him twice".

He scored 18 goals in 142 appearances across all competitions for the English club before he moved to Hull City in 2007.

Known for his skills and trickery, many have argued that the Nigerian football legend is one of the most skilful footballers of all time.

Sancho picks Nani over Jay Jay Okocha

While responding to an array of player comparisons, Jadon Sancho chose former Portugal midfielder Nani ahead of Okocha in terms of skills.

His choice seems to have upset some fans who have reacted to the footage by Sky Sports.

oluwagifted12 said:

"Nani over Okocha?? Una really see una finish oh."

marvinabbey added:

"How are people talking about his attitude? Just say you don’t like the kid and done cos he’s answering the questions normally.

"You want a man to backflip and smile mid answer.

uchysky replied:

"Nani over JayJay must be the joke over the century."

mck1nzy posited:

"Picked himself over Taarabt and Ben Arfa? Picked Nani over jayjay? I don die."

scholes_dmx said:

"Jadon obviously didn’t watch JayJay play and he is not a better dribbler than Ben Arfa.

"Also, Henry is not a better dribbler than Hazard but definitely a better footballer."

Okocha reminisces playing alongside Ronaldinho

Legit.ng earlier reported that Jay Jay Okocha recently reacted to the myth that he taught the legendary Ronaldinho some skills.

The duo shared the midfield at the French club Paris Saint-Germain, where they showcased incredible dazzling skills.

Okocha and Ronaldinho formed a formidable midfield partnership with the Parisians where they dazzled their opponents with sublime skills.

The African football legend recently clarified the situation as he reflected on his influence on the Brazilian midfielder.

