Ademola Lookman is the biggest rave of the moment in African football after winning the CAF POTY Award

Lookman’s career has turned around since joining Atalanta and switching his international future to Nigeria in 2022

He turned up at the CAF Awards gala in Marrakech, Morocco, with a lady later identified to be his girlfriend

Ademola Lookman won the 2024 CAF Men's Player of the Year Award at the ceremony held at the Palais des Congrès in Marrakech, Morocco, on December 16, and something else about him caught fan's attention.

Lookman won the award off the back of an impressive season for Atalanta, where he scored a record-breaking hat trick in the UEFA Europa League final and also helped Nigeria to reach the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations final.

Ademola Lookman celebrates after scoring for Atalanta against Sturm Graz. Photo by Marco Luzzani.

Source: Getty Images

He was in the company of his family members, his dad and mum, and was also spotted with a mystery lady who was later revealed to be his romantic partner.

The video of him kissing the lady revealed to be Jayda Love elicited comments from the fans, who were looking to know more about who stole the hearts of the reserved footballer.

Who is Lookman's girlfriend Jayda Love?

Jayda D. Love, as she identifies is an American citizen from Oklahoma who is confirmed to be romantically involved with the reigning African Footballer of the Year.

The rumours of their involvement first emerged that the two vacationed at the same location during the summer after Lookman helped Atalanta win the Europa League.

GSM HQ confirmed the rumours after sharing pictures taken differently but at the same location, confirming they were together last summer and at some point she was in Bergamo and attended his training sessions.

Jayda reportedly earned a Bachelor’s degree in Public Relations with a minor in Communications in 2021 and is an IT specialist known for showcasing her expertise in the tech industry.

She is reportedly based in Dallas, Texas and works as a system specialist at AEG Vision Corporation, having previously worked as an assistant manager at European Wax Center.

Her relationship with the former Premier League star has gone under the radar because of her private life on social media, operating a closed account on Instagram and TikTok.

What next for Lookman's future?

Lookman announced himself to the world with his hat trick against Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final and has been a transfer target for top clubs since then.

Paris Saint-Germain had a failed attempt to sign him in the summer but Atalanta held on to their prized asset and has also escaped selling him in January.

It is very likely he will leave the club at the end of the season, even though PSG have signed Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Lookman had interest from the Premier League.

Gasperini explains Lookman's role

Legit.ng reported on Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini explaining Lookman's role in changing the game during the team's 5-0 win over Sturm Graz in the UEFA Champions League.

The Nigerian forward started off the bench and was introduced in the second half with the score at 1-0, and played a pivotal role in helping the team score four goals.

