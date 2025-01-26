Cameroonian Coach Sends Message to Andre Onana Over Continued Stay at Man United

Andre Onana has been told that English club Manchester United is not the best for him at the moment

Cameroonian coach Adam Poumie minced no words when he advised his countryman to move elsewhere

Onana has so far conceded 32 goals in 22 Premier League appearances, which reflects Manchester United's struggles

A Cameroonian football coach Adam Poumie has sent an urgent message to Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana.

The trainer and journalist has sent a message to his compatriot who has been in goal for the struggling Manchester United.

Onana has so far made 61 Premier League appearances for the Red Devils since joining from Inter Milan in the summer of 2023 after signing a five-year contract with the Red Devils.

Andre Onana has been told to consider his move away from Manchester United.

He has managed just 15 clean sheets in the process and conceded 90 goals including 4 errors leading to goal.

So far this season, he has already conceded 32 goals and has managed 6 clean sheets, as seen on his Premier League stats.

However, Cameroon local coach Adam Poumie has argued that Onana remains one of the best goalkeepers in the world and that Manchester United is the problem.

The tactician stated that the current Red Devils squad lack consistency and that Onana has faced more criticism because he is the goalkeeper.

Poumie told Legit.ng:

"Manchester United lack consistency, and while other players’ mistakes may go unnoticed, Onana’s errors as a goalkeeper are more visible.

"Onana is still a very talented player, but I believe his time at Manchester United will come to an end soon because he hasn’t adapted to their style of play.

"He joined the team at a difficult moment, and if I were his agent, I’d already be looking for a new club for him."

According to Stats Muse, Onana seems to be facing more shots than any other goalkeeper in the English topflight this season.

The 28-year-old has produced 56 saves so far this season, but Poumie admitted that the goalkeeper's form and confidence have declined due to the team’s overall struggles.

He urged the Cameroon national team goalkeeper to move elsewhere, saying the Old Trafford club is not the best for him right now.

Poumie added:

"By the end of this season, Onana should consider moving to a new team. Manchester United isn’t the right fit for him at the moment.

"While United is a big club, it’s not the best environment for Onana to thrive right now.

"As Cameroonians, we hold our players to high standards, but we also support them wholeheartedly.

"We’ve never doubted his quality. Cameroon has a rich history of producing great goalkeepers, and Onana is no exception."

