“He Has Nothing to Prove”: Super Eagles Captain Ekong Slams Iwobi’s Critics

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has come in the defence of national teammate Alexander Iwobi, who has been criticised and bullied.

Iwobi was one of the team's current dual nationals, having switched his international allegiance to play for Nigeria in 2015 after representing England at youth levels.

Nigerians have been critical of the Arsenal academy graduate, putting him in a box of high expectations because he is related to the legendary Austin Jay-Jay Okocha.

Ekong slams Iwobi's critics

Captain Ekong, who also switched his international allegiance from the Netherlands, has expressed his true feelings about the Fulham forward and hit back at his critics.

“I think the biggest motivation we see some great players like Alex Iwobi, he has been now also for a long time, 80 something caps, he was there at my second camp and I was trying to use him as I think a top role model for any player, someone who has played in the Premier League throughout his career, ” he told a press conference.

“He has nothing to prove, always comes here on time, doesn’t open his mouth, works hard, has been criticised heavily by people also sitting in this room but he is someone that will go down as a real great when he finishes playing.

“Sometimes you have to appreciate the players we have here, and you know all these boys are working hard, they want to make everyone proud,” he added.

As noted by Sports Brief, Iwobi's criticism in the national team reached a bullying stage after AFCON 2023. He was forced to deactivate his social media accounts after the fans targeted him with insults.

Iwobi defends Super Eagles form

Legit.ng reported that Alex Iwobi defended his performance for the Super Eagles after football-loving Nigerians questioned his delivery in the national team.

Iwobi indirectly admitted to having low numbers for the team but claimed he is not given enough freedom to operate as he is given at Premier League side Fulham.

