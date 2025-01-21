Global site navigation

Turkish Pundit Sends Message to Victor Osimhen Amid Persistent Offside Issues
Football

Turkish Pundit Sends Message to Victor Osimhen Amid Persistent Offside Issues

by  Elijah Odetokun 3 min read
  • Victor Osimhen has generated mixed opinions since he joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan from Napoli
  • His performances and goalscoring are never in doubt, but some underlying stats of his games are questionable
  • A Turkish football analyst has shared his thoughts on the striker's recent offside issues, which denied him goals

Victor Osimhen is getting the goals for Galatasaray, but other elements of his game deny him having more goals than he currently has for the club.

The striker has received mixed reactions from the fans, media, and football administrators in Turkey, but as time passes, the adversities outweigh the applause.

Victor Osimhen, Galatasaray, Hatayspor, Mersin Stadium, Mersin, Turkiye, Super Lig.
Victor Osimhen reacts after missing a goalscoring chance against Hatayspor. Photo by Eren Bozkurt.
Source: Getty Images

Osimhen is a circumstantial signing for Galatasaray, who were presented with the opportunity of signing him after he failed to secure a permanent move away from Napoli.

In hindsight, he has saved the Turkish champions, as they would have had to rely on Michy Batshuayi for about two months after Mauro Icardi got injured in early November.

Turkish analyst advises Osimhen

There are two major concerns with Osimhen's game player: big chances missed, fitness issues, and most recently, has added lack of offside awareness to it.

Turkish journalist Uğur Karakullukçu has advised the Nigerian forward on overcoming the offside troubles, telling him to realise how good he is and not be in a hurry.

“Only offside can stop Osimhen,” Karamullukcu told KontraSpor, as quoted by Haber Sari Kirmizi.
“Either you get the ball between 3 players, you can catch up with everything, Victor, relax brother, there is no player who can catch up with you. Osimhen should have scored many more goals.”

The Nigerian was denied two goals against Hatayspor due to offside, which would have earned the Turkish champions a win against the relegation-threatened team.

In the same analysis, Ugur claimed that the striker is without help and needs support, suggesting that Michy Batshuayi be sold and another striker to support Osimhen be signed.

“If possible, send Batshuayi and find a centre forward who has more potential and who will partner Osimhen... Give him a transfer fee of 10 million Euros, but let his salary be 1-1.25 million Euros,” he added.

The former Chelsea striker arrived at the club in the summer from fiercest rival, Fenerbahce, a move that generated controversies but has not justified the risks of signing him.

He has five goals in 24 appearances, and according to Fotomac, the club are ready to ship him off during the winter transfer window and are already evaluating offers.

The Lions are pursuing Olympique Lyonnais striker Georges Mikautadze to partner Osimhen, but the French club have turned down multiple offers.

Buruk hits back at Osimhen's critics

Legit.ng reported that Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk has slammed the critics of Victor Osimhen amid the ongoing offside issue from that Super Eagles forward.

The former LOSC Lille forward was caught offside four times against Hatayspor, and it has become a topic of discussion in Turkish media, but the manager doesn't see it as a big issue.

