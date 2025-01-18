Victor Osimhen performed poor for Galatasaray during the 1-1 draw vs Hatayspor despite scoring the only goal

Osimhen scored from the penalty spot in the second half, his fourth penalty among his last five goals for the club

A Turkish commentator has explained why the Super Eagles forward struggled against the relegation team

Victor Osimhen is receiving heat for his performance against Hatayspor, but a Turkish commentator has come to his defence and named who should be blamed instead.

Galatasaray had a rare off day and struggled to string passes together and make the right decision, which nearly saw them lose their unbeaten start to the season to a relegation team.

Victor Osimhen reacts during Galatasaray's 1-1 draw against Hatayspor. Photo by Eren Bozkurt.

Source: Getty Images

The champions fell behind in the first half after Osimhen had a goal disallowed for offside, one of his four offsides and the first of his two disallowed goals.

His former Napoli teammate Dries Mertens was fouled in the box in the second half, and the video assistant referee awarded a penalty, which the loan striker scored to equalise for the team.

Despite rescuing the point for the team and saving them from losing their unbeaten streak, the striker has been heavily criticised for the other aspects of his game.

Turkish commentator exonerates Osimhen

Turkish commentator Reha Kapsal hit out at the Galatasaray coaching team for failing to solve the tactical problems against Hatayspor, somewhat exonerating Osimhen.

“Galatasaray may have had a very important match against Dynamo Kiev during the week, but you should take this match seriously,” he said, as quoted by Galatasaray Gazete.

“Unfortunately, Galatasaray's technical team did not solve this match, they kept throwing the ball to Osimhen, Hatayspor, who was closed, could not produce any productivity when they locked Osimhen.

“The players also took advantage of Mersin's Mediterranean climate and seemed to have come on holiday. They only sobered up in the second half.”

Kapsal added that the team had shown signs of decline against Goztepe and Basaksehir, but failed to learn their lessons, which nearly cost them against Hatayspor.

“I always say Galatasaray cannot manage to keep the game. Even when they got into position today, they gave away too many positions. Hatayspor also had the chance to win in the last seconds,” he added.

“Galatasaray missed too many goals and had a serious lack of concentration, and this was already seen in the first half.”

Osimhen has struggled in some games as a lone striker since Mauro Icardi's injury. According to Haber Sari Kirmizi, the Lions will prioritise signing a centre forward this window.

Former Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi is not trusted enough by Okan Buruk and has played limited minutes even in the absence of Icardi, with Mertens getting more minutes over him.

Turkish pundit critical of Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that a Turkish pundit was critical of Osimhen after the striker was caught offside four times and had two disallowed goals against Hatayspor.

He said Osimhen, who has been struggling to score from open play recently, lacks the awareness to time his run and score, which makes no sense for a striker.

