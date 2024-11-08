Galatasaray put up an impressive display to defeat Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Europa League

Their win had a dark spot after Argentine striker Mauro Icardi sustained a season-ending injury

Victor Osimhen has sent a message of support to his partner in crime after he went off injured

Mauro Icardi’s season-ending injury was a dark spot in Galatasaray's victory over Tottenham Hotspur on matchday four of the UEFA Europa League, and Victor Osimhen sent him a message.

Osimhen and Icardi have developed a great understanding since the Super Eagles forward joined the Turkish champions on a season-long loan from SSC Napoli.

Mauro Icardi was stretchered off after his injury during Galatasaray's win over Tottenham. Photo by dia images.

Source: Getty Images

The Nigerian scored twice on the night, his first goals in the Europa League for Galatasaray, taking his tally in all competitions to six goals in nine games, providing four assists as well.

Osimhen sends message to Icardi

As noted by The Athletic, the Argentine went down by himself and without contact pointing at his knee and was replaced by former Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi.

There are initial concerns he might have torn his anterior cruciate ligament, an injury that has become rampant in football recently as agitations continue over the overloaded schedule.

His partner in attack, Victor Osimhen, took to his Instagram story to send a message to the former Paris Saint-Germain striker, who is suspected to have suffered a serious injury.

“You will be back even stronger,” he wrote.

“Of course, the two goals were important for me. On the other hand, I hope Mauro’s injury is not serious. This victory was important for us,” he added at the post-match conference.

The Super Eagles star recently returned from a muscle injury and was a doubt for the match against Tottenham, but shook it off to score two brilliant goals.

Icardi has missed 18 games for the Turkish champions due to injury since joining last season and has already missed four this season. His last knee-related injury came in 2021 at PSG.

Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu confirmed the former Napoli striker will be out for the remainder of the season.

Postecoglou unfazed by Osimhen and Icardi

Legit.ng reported that Ange Postecoglou claimed he is unfazed by the menacing duo of Galatasaray forwards Osimhen and Mauro Icardi ahead of their Europa League match.

The Tottenham Hotspur boss was made to eat his words as the Nigerian netter twice in the first half, and it could have been more if he hadn't missed four big chances.

