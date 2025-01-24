Chelsea attempted to sign Victor Osimhen in the summer but were unsuccessful until the deadline day

Osimhen joined Galatasaray instead, and the Blues persisted with Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku

Chelsea recently went on a winless streak due to a lack of goals, and Osimhen's name rang around again

Victor Osimhen’s future continues to be a major topic of discussion on social media as fans measure his performances against his transfer fee and what their club needs.

Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, and Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli were the clubs that actively pursued a move for the striker during the summer transfer window but were unsuccessful.

Victor Osimhen reacts after missing a goalscoring chance for Galatasaray against Dynamo Kyiv. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

Napoli botched moves to PSG and Al-Ahli, while Osimhen and Chelsea could not agree on details of the transfer until the summer transfer window closed.

The Turkish window was still open, and he opted to join champions Galatasaray on a season-long loan to avoid sitting without competitive football till January after Napoli froze him out of the squad.

As noted by Transfermarkt, he has 15 goals and six assists in all competitions this season, but his form has declined since the turn of the new year.

Is Osimhen Chelsea’s solution?

Chelsea nearly signed Osimhen in the summer, and the club continued to monitor him with reports in September claiming they would make a move again in January, but nothing has happened.

Chelsea fans have been critical of his loan move in Galatasaray, particularly with new manager Enzo Maresca’s style of play, how he fits in, and what he can offer differently to Nicolas Jackson, their first-choice striker.

Before this article goes any further, it is important to note that this is not a comparison between Osimhen and Jackson. It is not to say that the Senegalese is a better forward than the Nigerian.

However, it is important to ask if Osimhen can solve Chelsea's goalscoring problems.

Osimhen has outscored Jackson this season by six goals and two assists midway through the season, with the former Villarreal forward under fire for missing chances.

The difference in goals could not have been, but Osimhen has scored six penalties, while Jackson is not a designated taker, with Cole Palmer shooting from the spot.

Aside from the goals, which are important, what do the other attacking metrics say about Osimhen and does he solve Chelsea’s problems?

As noted by Sofascore, Osimhen has missed 28 big chances, 16 of which have come in the UEFA Europa League, four of which were in his last game, which sparked the debates.

In contrast, Jackson, who has been heavily criticised by Chelsea fans, has missed just 14 big chances in a lesser number of games. However, the Galatasaray striker has created 11 for his teammates, while Jackson has just five.

The former Lille striker manages more shots, 3.4 per game, with the Blues forward averaging 2.8. Both have similar disciplinary records, with five and four yellow cards each.

The Londoners were unlikely to return for Osimhen, having been quiet in January, and reports are linking them to other forwards ahead of the summer transfer window.

Turkish pundit berates Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that a Turkish commentator slammed Osimhen after another dismal display for Galatasaray against Dynamo Kyiv in the UEFA Europa League.

He scored the team's third goal from the penalty spot, but it was not enough for Serdar Ali Celikler, who said an out-of-shape Mauro Icardi would have been better.

