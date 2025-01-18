Victor Osimhen scored to rescue a point for Galatasaray during their 1-1 stalemate away against Hatayspor

Galatasaray put up an unusually poor performance with Osimhen, who led the line and was not excluded from the sham

Turkish pundits have singled out the Super Eagles forward for his lack of awareness, which denied him two goals

Victor Osimhen won a point for Galatasaray with his penalty against Hatayspor but is still catching the heat for his poor performance during the match.

Galatasaray nearly fell to their first defeat of the Turkish Super Lig season last night against relegation battlers Hatayspor but managed to secure a draw despite their poor show.

Victor Osimhen reacts during Galatasaray's 1-1 draw against Hatayspor. Photo by Eren Bozkurt.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen scored the penalty that secured the draw after his former Napoli teammate Dries Mertens was fouled in the box, and the video assistant referee awarded a spot-kick.

The Nigerian forward was off in the game, displaying a lack of awareness and was caught offside four times, two of which led to disallowed goals, as noted by Sofascore.

Turkish pundits slam Osimhen

The team had an uncharacteristically poor performance, but the Nigerian’s offside fest denied them a win, as he could have timed his run more and still been on time for two goals.

Turkish pundit Tanju Colak was unimpressed with the Napoli-owned forward, claiming he couldn't make any sense of the striker’s performance.

“Galatasaray was very good in the second half; they created positions, but Kerem Demirbay still couldn't show his presence. He was bad in the second half. I couldn't make sense of Osimhen, he was always offside,” he said, as quoted by Haber Sari Kirmizi.

Another Turkish pundit who was critical of the former LOSC Lille striker after getting caught offside four times was Onder Oxen.

“Victor Osimhen is an athletic and technical player, but he showed that he is behind Icardi in terms of finishing, he missed many clear goals. He could not get out of the offside trap,” he said.

One takeaway from the game yesterday was that Okan Buruk needs reinforcements to improve the squad, and an inside source has confirmed the club will make signings during this window, one of which is a forward to help Osimhen.

“Osimhen leaves you some space. If he had a little luck and skill, it would have been 4-1, 5-1,” he said. “According to what I have heard, Galatasaray will sign three players. They will sign players for the centre forward, midfield and defence.”

It is surprising that Galatasaray have not done an early business in the January window after Mauro Icardi's season-ending ACL injury in November, which has left Osimhen with little help up front.

Osimhen analyses Galatasaray’s draw

Legit.ng reported that Osimhen analysed Galatasaray’s draw against Hatayspor and explained what went wrong for the Turkish champions in that match.

Head coach Okan Buruk agrees with Osimhen’s takes, admitting that his team made a lot of bad decisions in promising positions, which ruined great attacking moves.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng