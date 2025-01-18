Victor Osimhen continued his impressive run of goalscoring for Galatasaray with a goal against Hatayspor

The equalising goal secured the point for the team, helping them to maintain their unbeaten start to the season

Osimhen has opened up on what went wrong for Galatasaray after an unusually poor performance

Victor Osimhen opened up about what went wrong for Galatasaray last night after an uncharacteristically poor performance during their 1-1 draw against relegation battlers Hatayspor.

Galatasaray were favourites to win against Hatayspor but struggled in the match and had to fight back to secure a point, thanks to Osimhen's penalty in the second half.

Victor Osimhen reacts after missing a goalscoring chance for Galatasaray against Hatayspor. Photo by Eren Bozkurt.

Source: Getty Images

The home team took the lead in the 28th minute of the first half after Osimhen’s goal was disallowed due to offside, leaving the champions to fight for their lives.

Former Napoli star Dries Mertens won a penalty in the first half, which the Nigerian forward calmly dispatched, taking his tally for the season to 11 goals, as noted by Transfermarkt.

Osimhen reflects on Galatasaray's draw

Galatasaray maintained their unbeaten start to the season after 19 games, but if they put up another performance like yesterday, they are not far from getting their first loss of the season.

Loan star Osimhen, speaking to the club's official website, explained what he thinks his team struggled with during the match.

“There was a bit of a lack of intensity in the first half. We let the opponent play a bit,” he said. “Then, with the speech of our coach, we started the second half very well. We also increased the intensity. We focused a lot on our game.

“These matches are difficult. We need to maintain our focus. We need to take advantage of every opportunity. We missed many opportunities. We will try to do better by learning from our mistakes.”

He debunked the claims that the team is fatigued from playing two games per week, admitting it is normal and that the team will rectify the mistakes in subsequent games.

"I don't think there is fatigue in the team,” he said. “I think it's normal to have two games during the week and two at the weekend. I'm always ready, and I always want to play for my team.”

“We'll look at this game and see our mistakes. We'll learn from them and try to do better,” he concluded.

Head coach Okan Buruk agrees with Osimhen that the team did a few things wrong, particularly with their passes, which he claims were bad choices on many occasions.

“We slowed down the pace of the pass. We moved slowly. We made bad choices. We played long passes… We made bad choices here, bad crosses, bad passes,” he said.

Osimhen has one goal from open play in his last five and was caught offside four times, which is a cause of concern for the player and the coach.

Conte reflects on Osimhen's exit

Legit.ng reported that Antonio Conte reflected on Osimhen's exit from Napoli after the club witnessed the departure of another top star in Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The Italian manager admits that the core of the title-winning team is no more and that Napoli being a different team is a reality everyone has to accept.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng