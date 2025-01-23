Victor Osimhen is enduring a difficult run of performances at Galatasaray despite continuing to mask it with goals

Osimhen has scored only one open-play goal in eight games, with the rest of it all being from the penalty spot

Fans have blamed his big chances missed and offside awareness, but a Turkish journalist thinks it is another thing

A Turkish journalist has pinpointed the exact problem Victor Osimhen is having amid a poor run of form for Galatasaray despite continuing to get the goals.

Osimhen started his season-long loan brightly at Galatasaray with goals and top performances, but since the turn of the new year, he has lost touch with in-game delivery.

Victor Osimhen reacts after missing a goalscoring chance for Galatasaray against Dynamo Kyiv. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by Transfermarkt, five of his last six goals have been from the penalty spot, underlining how much his performances have declined in recent weeks.

He has been a victim of falling into the offside traps and missing big chances, which has frustrated Galatasaray fans and sparked widespread reaction on social media.

Rival fans, especially Chelsea and Arsenal, claimed that the way he misses chances for fun makes him unsuitable for their teams, which are already battling the same problems.

Journalist highlights Osimhen's problem

Despite stats backing the claims that missed chances and offsides have cost the striker goals and made him struggle to consistently deliver for Galatasaray, a Turkish journalist thinks otherwise.

Mustafa Denizli, speaking to HT Spor as quoted by Haber Sari Kirmizi, claimed the Nigerian forward is suffering from a different type of problem.

“Osimhen does not make timing mistakes, he makes perimeter control mistakes,” he said. “Osimhen is a very fast and strong football player. He can even close 1-2 meters.

“There is a situation where he needs to score a goal as soon as possible and this weakens his control ability. Osimhen may have such a problem. He falls offside a lot.”

The media has also blamed Galatasaray’s slump on the absence of the injured midfielder Gabriel Sara, but Denizli disagrees, claiming the club is big enough not to be in disarray over one player.

“Gabriel Sara is talked about a lot but he is not that tall. We are talking about a huge Galatasaray. If a team cannot compensate for the absence of a player, it will not be in this race anyway,” he said.

Galatasaray put up their worst performance in recent weeks against Dynamo Kyiv in the UEFA Europa League, bottling a two-goal lead to draw 3-3.

The result has blown the club's current situation open, with the media calling on the board to reinforce the team, particularly with midfielders and a striker.

Turkish pundit berates Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that a Turkish pundit berated Osimhen after another poor performance for Galatasaray during their UEFA Europa League draw against Dynamo Kyiv.

The Turkish champions bottled a two-goal lead to draw 3-3 after former Premier League winger Andriy Yarmolenko came off the bench to score two goals.

