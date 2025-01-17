Victor Osimhen has continued his impressive goalscoring run for Galatasaray with a goal against Hatayspor

Osimhen scored from the penalty spot in silky fashion to equalise for the champions, who went behind in the first half

The Super Eagles striker has been Galatasaray's best goalscorer since joining on a season-long loan from SSC Napoli

Victor Osimhen continues to be the shining light for Galatasaray with his goalscoring, continuing an impressive run of form since joining the club on a season-long loan.

Osimhen joined the Turkish champions on a season-long loan from Napoli and has fitted in seamlessly at the club as if he had been at the club for many years.

Victor Osimhen in action for Galatasaray against Hatayspor. Photo by Mustafa Unal Uysal.

Source: Getty Images

He has received plaudits from colleagues and journalists in Turkey for his impressive goalscoring and, more importantly, his fighting spirit and attitude in the dressing room.

Osimhen scored for Galatasaray again

Osimhen took his tally to 11 Turkish Super League goals for the season with a penalty to equalise for the champions in the second half against Hatayspor.

The Lions went behind in the first half, but Osimhen restored parity in the second half with a brilliant penalty, sending the away goalkeeper the wrong way.

His former Napoli teammate Dries Mertens was fouled, and a penalty was awarded after the video assistant referee intervened and the striker brilliantly dispatched the resulting kick, as seen in the video below.

The goal turned out to be the one that rescued a point for the champions and helped them avoid a defeat to maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

Gala extended their lead over fiercest rivals, Fenerbahce, to nine points even though they have played a game more as they edge closer to retaining their title.

Osimhen's impressive performances has prompted Galatasaray to consider signing him permanently, but Napoli are not willing to listen to any offer below his release clause, which his current club cannot afford.

Napoli reduced his release clause to €75 million from €130 million before he joined Galatasaray, and they are more than ready to sell him after deciding he won't play for the club again.

Manchester United reportedly offered to trigger the release clause this month, but Osimhen was not ready to listen to any offers after committing to Galatasaray until the end of the season.

Osimhen's acrimonious exit in the summer and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s departure this January to join Paris Saint-Germain have put Napoli in the spotlight over their treatment of players.

According to Football Italia, this and other factors have made finding a replacement for the Georgian winter difficult, with some of their top targets unwilling to move.

Turkish commentator praises Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that a Turkish commentator praised Osimhen and highlighted what the Super Eagles forward offers to Galatasaray aside from his goals.

Ilker Yagcioglu claimed that the former LOSC Lille striker loves playing at Galatasaray even if he doesn't stay at the club beyond the current season when his loan expires.

