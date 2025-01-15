Ademola Lookman and Atalanta have witnessed their chase for a maiden Scudetto triumph hit a snag in recent weeks

Ademola Lookman and Atalanta's pursuit of a maiden Serie A title has hit a bumpy patch recently.

The Bergamo club, which started the season in blistering form and finished the winter of 2024 atop the league standings, has failed to secure a victory in their last three matches.

Their draw against a lacklustre Juventus raised further questions about what might be going wrong with Gian Piero Gasperini's potent attacking side.

Ademola Lookman in action during the Serie A match between Atalanta and Juventus at Gewiss Stadium on January 14, 2025. Image: MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

While they continue to create chances, converting those opportunities has become a growing concern for the reigning UEFA Europa League champions.

Amid the growing uncertainty surrounding the team’s form, and with their upcoming clash against Napoli, former Italy striker, Luca Toni, has pinpointed one crucial factor he believes Atalanta is missing in their quest for a first-ever Serie A title.

Why Atalanta cannot win the Serie A

Speaking in an interview captured by media outlet, Tutto Napoli, the former Juventus and Fiorentina star emphasised that he still considers Inter Milan his favourite to win the league title, despite them not sitting atop the table.

Toni also discussed how Napoli's loss of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has significantly diminished their chances of winning the Scudetto. He stated that for Atalanta to become Serie A champions someday, they may need to learn how to win a few 'dirty' games.

"In my opinion, Inter remains the strongest team because they have a competitive squad. Napoli are losing Kvara, but they play once a week and have an advantage.

Atalanta are going full throttle, but the only problem is that they can't always win dirty games—they're still struggling. To win a championship, you have to win these types of games, even when you don't play well."

Toni's words resonate with many, including coach Gasperini, who, as reported by Tribuna.com, acknowledged how his side was physically outmuscled and outran in their draw against Udinese.

The Bergamo club, which ended 2024 with a run of 10 goals in three games, has now managed just one goal in their opening three matches of 2025.

Atalanta and Lookman will now aim to return to their best form when they face Napoli, a team they defeated emphatically in their previous encounter.

Atalanta searches for Lookman’s replacement

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Atalanta are on the market for a replacement for Lookman, amid reports of a transfer to the Premier League.

The Nigerian attacker is reportedly attracting interest from several clubs in the English league. Atalanta are said to be resigned to losing the forward and have begun scouting possible replacements.

Lookman is expected to command a transfer fee in the region of €70m.

Source: Legit.ng