Super Eagles Stars Beg Alex Iwobi to Perform His Latest Song ‘What’s Luv’, Video

Alex Iwobi recently released his second single 'What's Luv' as the footballer continues to explore his rapping skills

While the players reunite in Abidjan ahead of their match against Benin, his teammates want to see him perform

Samuel Chukwueze was particular about the performance, saying the players would share the clips on social media

The Super Eagles players have reunited in Abidjan ahead of the crucial 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Benin Republic.

Gernot Rohr's side host the Nigerian national team at the Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on Thursday night, November 14.

All invited players have arrived at the Super Eagles camp and trained under the watchful eyes of coach Augustine Eguavoen.

Super Eagles players were spotted listening to Alex Iwob's 'What's Luv'. Photo: alexanderiwobi.

Source: Getty Images

While they had dinner on Wednesday night, the players were captured in a viral clip, on X telling Alex Iwobi to perform his new track 'What's Luv'.

The Fulham of England star featured Emmanuel SPKS and MBrown in his second-ever song as he explores the music industry.

Vista Naij reports that this track's sound quality is top-notch, a clear testament to its producers' expertise.

'What's Luv' follows Iwobi’s debut single, 'Don’t Shoot', which featured Ajax striker Chuba Akpom and former England youth international Medy Elito.

His international teammates demanded that he perform for them as they dined ahead of the match against the Cheetahs.

The players could be heard speaking in Pidgin English:

"Perform for us now. We go post am, and you go get more views on YouTube."

Iwobi open to collaboration

Meanwhile, SKPS, who featured in Alex Iwobi's What's Luv, disclosed that the former Arsenal star is open to collaboration. SKPS told Legit.ng:

"Alex is very much open to collaborating. He is unapologetically a big on Nigerian music and a fan of these artists and others coming from Nigeria.

"As long as the connections is authentic, he is open to working. There may be something coming sooner than you think."

Ekong speaks on facing Rohr

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong disclosed that Benin Republic head coach Gernot Rohr knows the Nigerian team well.

Rohr was in charge of the Nigerian national team between 2016 and 2021, where he mentored the likes of Ekong.

The Franco-German tactician will lead the Cheetahs of Benin against the Super Eagles in a crucial 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng