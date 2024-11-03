Ademola Lookman grabbed a brace as Atalanta defeated Napoli away from home in a Serie A clash

The Nigerian international proved too hot to handle for Antonio Conte's men as the visitors claimed all three points

No other Serie A player has been directly involved in more goals in 2024 than the Nigerian, who takes his tally to 27

Ademola Lookam produced a five-star performance in Atalanta's 3-0 win over Napoli, in a highly entertaining Serie A fixture on Sunday afternoon.

The Nigerian international, who finished 14th in the 2024 Ballon d'Or rankings, continued with his incredible form for his club.

Lookman grabbed a brace against Antonio Conte's side as the visitors claimed all three points inside the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples.

Ademola Lookman grabbed a brace against Napoli. Photo: Image Photo Agency.

Source: Getty Images

The 27-year-old opened the scoring in the 10th minute when he volleyed the ball into the net from close range.

Napoli defenders failed to clear their lines as the ball found its way onto the path of the Nigerian international, who gave his side the lead courtesy of a Charles De Ketelaere assist.

Again, Lookman silenced the home crowd with another fine finish from about 25 yards out, leaving Alex Meret hapless in goal, Sofascore reports.

In the build-up to the goal, Charles De Ketelaere glided past Mathias Olivera on the right and then sent the ball to Lookman on the far side.

The Super Eagles wasted no time as he moved away from his marker before unleashing a powerful shot into the net to make it 2-0.

Mateo Retegui put the icing on the cake in the second minute of stoppage time as La Dea won the game 3-0.

Lookman now has six goals in eight Serie A matches this season, helping Atalanta move to second place in the standings.

Brila FM reports that Lookman was the only African nominated for the 2024 Ballon d'Or, and many believe he is the leading contender for the 2024 CAF Player of the Year Award.

Lookman shares next targets

Legit.ng earlier reported that Lookman's next target is to help the Super Eagles qualify for the 2025 AFCON and 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The forward comes off as a somewhat reserved person, who colleagues and managers have praised for his dedication and discipline.

The Eagles need one point to qualify for AFCON 2025 after CAF awarded them three points and three goals over the Libya airport saga, but face a difficult task in the World Cup qualifiers after only three points from the opening four games.

Source: Legit.ng