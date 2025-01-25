Ademola Lookman's future is fast becoming a topical issue of discussion ahead of the business end of the current season

The mercurial Atalanta attacker is nearing the end of his current contract at the Italian Serie A outfit

Atalanta president, Antonio Percassi, has recently hinted at three Premier League clubs that are keen on signing the Nigerian forward

Ademola Lookman's immediate future is quickly becoming one of the hottest topics in the Italian transfer scene.

The Nigerian forward, who continues to shine with Atalanta, has been linked with moves to several clubs both in Italy and beyond.

The 27-year-old, who led the Bergamo outfit to its first major title with a hat-trick in the 2023/24 UEFA Europa League final against Bayer Leverkusen, was recently linked with a transfer to Napoli as a possible replacement for the departed Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. However, it seems the rumours surrounding his move to Napoli may have been unfounded.

Despite this, Lookman’s impressive form and the fact that he is entering the final year of his contract with Atalanta have reignited discussions about his future.

While Lookman and key figures at the club have kept quiet about his next steps, Atalanta's president, Antonio Percassi, has subtly hinted at the possible direction of the forward’s future.

In a recent interview, Percassi mentioned that three Premier League clubs are also reportedly interested in signing the Nigerian star.

Atalanta president speaks on Lookman's future

Speaking in an interview as captured by media outlet, Corriere de la Sera, the 71-year-old expressed that he is not overly concerned about Ademola Lookman’s future, as he expects the Nigerian forward to stay at the club. However, he emphasised that the decision must be Lookman’s choice, rather than one made under duress.

"We will do everything at the end of the season to keep Lookman, but he must not remain reluctantly. After all, we replaced Zapata, Papu Gomez, Muriel…” Percassi explained.

Hinting at the clubs interested in Lookman, Percassi added:

"The big English teams like Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester United are eyeing the Nigerian striker."

This revelation from the Atalanta president comes as no surprise, as several clubs have turned their attention to signing Lookman, particularly following his stellar 2024 calendar year.

The Nigerian forward has shown no signs of slowing down, continuing his impressive form since breaking onto the scene last year.

So far this season, Lookman has been directly involved in 14 goals and six assists in 26 appearances, according to Fotmob data.

Despite this, Lookman subtly hinted ahead of the 2024 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards that he would love to play in Spain's La Liga.

What becomes of Lookman’s future remains to be seen, but it is clear that his situation is a key topic of interest ahead of next summer's transfer window.

Nigerian football expert, Taiwo Popoola, shared his perspective on the Atalanta president's remarks, saying:

"A move to the Premier League would be fantastic for Lookman. He’s a player who seems perfectly suited to the intensity and demands of the English league. My hope is that he settles in quickly at whichever club he chooses, but I truly believe he will thrive in the Premier League."

