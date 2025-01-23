Italian Serie A outfit Atalanta are finally in the market for talents to bolster their current attacking roster

The Bergamo outfit and its manager have often come under scrutiny for the relatively thin attack they boast as they challenge for the Scudetto

A report detailing that the UEFA Europa League champions are set to sign a Napoli star has recently surfaced

Atalanta and its hierarchy appear to have finally recognised the need for more firepower in their attack as they approach the final stretch of the current season.

The Bergamo outfit, who enjoyed an enviable run of form, including leading the Serie A standings into the new year, recently hit a rough patch largely due to the thin nature of their attack.

Coach Gian Piero Gasperini, facing a congested schedule, opted to rest a few key players in recent fixtures but saw his side pay the price, losing their advantage at the top of Serie A.

Ademola Lookman celebrates during the UEFA Champions League match between Atalanta BC and SK Sturm Graz at Stadio di Bergamo on January 21, 2025. Image: Photo Agency.

Source: Getty Images

However, after his team returned to winning ways, reports emerged suggesting that Gasperini and the club's hierarchy are keen to bolster their attack.

The report also details that La Dea have identified Giacomo Raspadori, former teammate of Victor Osimhen at Napoli, as their top target to strengthen their offensive lineup.

Atalanta eyes signing of Napoli star

According to a report from media outlet, Tutto Atalanta, the Bergamo oufit are ready to begin serious negotiations for the 24-year-old attacker.

The report indicates that Atalanta are considering a loan offer with an option to buy included.

However, the negotiations are not straightforward. On one hand, Atalanta's desire is to expand their squad with a young and quality addition, while on the other, Napoli’s strategy is carefully weighing the sale, as they aim to avoid strengthening a direct competitor in the race for the Champions League and Scudetto.

Speaking about the potential arrival of a new player following his side's win against Sturm Graz, Atalanta coach, Gasperini, expressed his openness to new additions, though with his usual cautious approach:

"The club knows what our needs are, but at the moment, I'm focused on what we have. It's clear that expanding the squad could be useful. Our objective remains to grow step by step, without thinking too far ahead."

The addition of Raspadori would be a significant boost for Atalanta, as the Italian international brings immense versatility and a wealth of experience that would be crucial as the club enters the final stages of the season.

The former Sassuolo star, who won the Scudetto alongside Osimhen in 2022/23, has seen limited playing time under manager, Antonio Conte, and has only been able to muster just one goal and one assist in 14 appearances, according to data from Fotmob.

Lookman settles GOAT debate

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Lookman settled the GOAT debate after naming who he considers to be the best between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

The Atalanta star opted for Ronaldo over the Argentine, detailing that he is a huge fan of the Portuguese attacker.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng