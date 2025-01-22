Ademola Lookman has been on an impressive run of form with Atalanta since the start of the season

The Nigerian attacker was on hand to seal an emphatic victory for Atalanta in the UEFA Champions League clash against Sturm Graz

Atalanta coach, Gian Piero Gasperini, has offered an honest admission on the 27-year-old following his display on the night

Ademola Lookman wasted little time lighting up the scenes in the UEFA Champions League fixture against Sturm Graz.

The Atalanta forward, who started the fixture on the bench, ensured he reminded fans of his dazzling qualities once he came on at halftime.

Ademola Lookman celebrates after scoring during the UEFA Champions League match between Atalanta BC and SK Sturm Graz at Gewiss Stadium on January 21, 2025. Image: Sportinfoto.

Source: Getty Images

Lookman, who was recently crowned the 2024 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Men's Player of the Year, found the back of the net with a brilliant header before finding teammate, Marco Brescianini, with a silky pass to cap off a five-star performance.

In the aftermath of the fixture, however, Atalanta coach, Gian Piero Gasperini, praised the Nigerian forward but also made a subtle, intriguing admission about the marquee striker.

Atalanta coach makes strange admission on Lookman

Speaking to the media, as captured by Tutto Atalanta, the veteran tactician praised both the Nigerian forward and the entire team for their performance.

Gasperini expressed his satisfaction with seeing his side return to winning ways and, when specifically addressing Lookman and his attackers, the 66-year-old noted:

"We have to be careful because we’re missing replacements for Lookman and De Ketelaere, unless Zaniolo becomes that type of player.

I believe the attack is fundamental, and having players who can come in and be decisive is important. Samardzic is doing well now, and this is a team that can grow," he explained.

Gasperini would further detail that they are unlikely to sign another forward in the transfer market.

These comments from the seasoned coach have come as a surprise to many, especially considering his recent defence of his decision to bench Lookman in their clash against Inter Milan.

After facing criticism, Gasperini emphasised that he alone is responsible for choosing the players he fields.

This sudden admission from the Atalanta coach seems to stem from a moment of reflection following the poor run his side recently endured.

Now, Gasperini will be hoping to build on Lookman’s impressive display with a victory in their upcoming clash against Como.

Gasperini’s decision and its impact on Lookman

Legit.ng in another report detailed how Gasperini’s decision could cost Lookman and Atalanta a shot at winning a title this season.

The Bergamo outfit, who were crowned UEFA Europa League champions, have seen two titles slip out of their grasp since the start of the current season.

Gasperini recently made a rather rash decision to keep Lookman on the bench in the Italian Super Cup clash against Inter Milan.

The veteran tactician, with his approach to using the in-form forward, also opted to substitute the Nigerian striker in a crucial top-of-the-table Serie A clash against Napoli.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng