Ademola Lookman remains one of Europe's most sought-after attacking talents in the ongoing transfer window

The versatile Nigerian winger has been linked with moves to several clubs in the English Premier League

A report about Atalanta scouting replacements for Lookman amid a barrage of offers for the forward has surfaced

Ademola Lookman's potential departure from Atalanta is increasingly becoming a matter of "when" rather than "if."

The Nigerian attacker, renowned for his dazzling performances and consistent brilliance, has emerged as a prime transfer target for several clubs, particularly in the English Premier League.

Ademola Lookman during the Serie A match between SS Lazio and Atalanta BC at Olimpico stadium. Image: Elianton/Mondadori Portfolio.

Source: Getty Images

The 27-year-old, who was crowned the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Men's Player of the Year last December, has been heavily linked with a January move to Premier League giants Arsenal, according to a report by Givemesports.

In addition to Arsenal, other reports suggest Lookman is attracting interest from clubs in the Spanish La Liga, further underscoring his growing reputation across Europe.

Amid the swirling transfer rumours, a fresh report indicates that Atalanta has already begun searching for a suitable replacement for Lookman, signalling the club’s readiness for a possible transfer.

Atalanta commences search for Lookman's replacement

According to a report by media outlet, Tutto Atalanta, the Bergamo club's hierarchy has shortlisted two players as potential replacements for Lookman.

The report details that Atalanta is considering Olympique Lyon's talented youngster, Ryan Cherki, and Brighton & Hove Albion's rising star, Julio César Enciso, as possible successors to Lookman.

Both players appear open to a move, with Cherki, in particular, frequently linked with a transfer away from Lyon.

The report also notes that Atalanta is working to expand its list of targets, aiming to identify more options and increase their chances of finding the perfect replacement.

Meanwhile, Lookman has shown no signs of slowing down, delivering exceptional performances this season. According to data courtesy of FotMob, the former Leicester City star has recorded an impressive 18 goal involvements in 22 appearances for Atalanta.

Journalist slams Atalanta coach for Lookman decision

Legit.ng in another report detailed how an Italian football expert heavily criticised Atalanta coach, Gian Piero Gasperini, for his decision to keep Lookman on the bench during the Italian Super Cup semi-final clash against Inter Milan.

The 66-year-old manager opted to field an attack without the Nigerian forward and his strike partner, Charles De Ketelaere.

This decision by the veteran tactician largely backfired, with the Bergamo club suffering a 2-0 defeat in the Super Cup tie against Inter Milan.

The Italian journalist stressed that Atalanta missed a golden opportunity to win silverware due to Gasperini's questionable selection. The football expert went further with bold criticism, claiming that the Bergamo club is unlikely to win either the Scudetto or the UEFA Champions League title under the current approach.

Gasperini will now aim to guide his team back to winning ways and move past the Super Cup defeat when they face Udinese at the Bluenergy Stadium on Saturday, January 11.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng