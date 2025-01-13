Eric Chelle has been officially unveiled as the coach of the Super Eagles by the Nigeria Football Federation

The former Mali coach spoke to the Nigerian media at his unveiling ceremony at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja

The 47-year-old tactician touched on his heritage and named a long list of his favourite Super Eagles players

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) formally introduced Eric Chelle as the new head coach of the Super Eagles during an unveiling ceremony on January 13.

The event, attended by prominent sports stakeholders, provided the former Mali tactician an opportunity to engage with the Nigerian press and express his admiration for Nigerian football.

In his address, Coach Chelle reflected on his ancestral roots and shared his deep appreciation for several Nigerian footballers, both past and present.

The former Mouloudia Club d'Oran manager also offered a glimpse into his vision and approach as he takes the helm of the Super Eagles.

Eric Chelle speaks about Super Eagles job

Speaking to the media, as reported by Soccerbytes, the former Mali coach delved into his heritage, explaining that he is of French origin, with his father hailing from France and his mother from Mali.

The 47-year-old expressed his pride and honour at being appointed as the head coach of the Super Eagles, describing it as a significant milestone in his career.

The Franco-Malian tactician also highlighted Nigeria’s rich footballing history, sharing his admiration for some of the country’s greatest players.

“From Christian Chukwu, Victor Ikpeba, Daniel Amokachi, Emmanuel Amunike, Augustine Eguavoen, George Finidi, Taribo West, John Obi Mikel, Sunday Oliseh—oh, I almost forgot Tijani Babangida—I was a fan,” Chelle said. “And this new generation now includes Ademola Lookman, Victor Osimhen, and others.”

On what Nigerians can expect from his tenure, Chelle was clear about his philosophy:

“I love scoring goals. My teams are never lacking in goals, and the Super Eagles will be no exception—we will score goals.”

Chelle’s remarks seem to have struck a chord with many Nigerians, easing some of the heavy criticism that followed his appointment by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

The former RC Lens defender is scheduled to visit the Super Eagles B team at their training base in Ikenne before turning his attention to preparations for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

According to data from Fotmob, the Super Eagles currently sit fifth in Group C, having failed to secure a win in their first four qualification matches.

Players set for call-up under Chelle

Legit.ng in another report compiled a list of players who could earn national team call-ups following the appointment of Chelle as Super Eagles coach.

The list features Belgian forward Tolu Arokodare, Getafe’s versatile midfielder, Chrisantus Uche, as well as several other players who have expressed interest in representing the Nigerian team.

Coach Chelle’s official squad list for the March international window is expected to be announced at the end of February, with several new faces anticipated to be included in the team sheet.

