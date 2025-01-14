The Nigerian Football Federation unveiled Eric Chelle as the new Super Eagles head coach at an event yesterday in Abuja

Eric Chelle met his predecessor Augustine Eguavoen for the first time, and both embraced before the event kicked off

Eguavoen has sent a message to Nigerians to support his successor to help Nigeria qualify for the 2026 World Cup

The Nigerian Football Federation’s technical director, Augustine Eguavoen, sent a message to Nigerian football fans after Eric Chelle was unveiled as the new Super Eagles head coach.

Eguavoen has been in charge of the team as the interim head coach since the start of the September international break and guided the team through the 2025 Africa Cup of Nation qualifiers.

Eric Chelle with NFF President Ibrahim Gusau and other dignitaries during his unveiling.

Source: Twitter

He led Nigeria to wins against Libya and Benin Republic and draws against Rwanda and Benin (second leg). However, he ended the campaign with a disappointing defeat against Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

It was his fourth spell in charge of the Nigerian national team, having also taken charge on previous occasions, particularly at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

There were considerations for him to be named the permanent head coach, and he received support from top football personalities, but the NFF chose a foreign coach.

Eguavoen appeals to Nigerians for Chelle

The NFF confirmed in a press statement yesterday that Chelle’s major responsibility will be to oversee the 2026 World Cup qualifier despite the poor stat.

Eguavoen has now appealed to Nigerians on behalf of his successor to give him all the necessary support for the sake of Nigeria and not for anyone else.

“It’s a hot seat,” he said, as quoted by Brila fm. “But we should do everything we can to make it as cool as possible. It’s not about me or Eric; it’s about Nigeria and flying our flag at the World Cup in 2026.”

Most Nigerian football dignitaries who witnessed the unveiling yesterday echoed Cerezo’s sentiments about the need for Nigerians to support the new head coach.

Chelle was an unpopular choice among Nigerians, the majority of whom were adverse to his appointment, particularly journalists, who doubted his competence for the role.

He is popular among Nigerian fans for his funny scene at AFCON 2023 when his assistant poured a cold bottle of water on his head after Mali's elimination.

However, the tone of Nigerians changed a little yesterday after they heard the manager speak for the first time, and they were left with no choice but to support him.

Chelle meets Augustine Eguavoen

The two embraced at the media conference room of the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja before the ceremony and exchanged a few words before Chelle took his seat.

