The Super Eagles of Nigeria are still without a permanent manager after Finidi George resigned

NFF technical director Augustine Eguavoen managed the team during the international break

Eguavoen has received backing from Nigerian football personalities to be retained permanently

Super Eagles interim coach Augustine Eguavoen has received the backing of some Nigerian football personalities to be made the permanent manager of the team.

Eguavoen was named interim on short notice after stringent German tax laws botched the agreement to appoint Bruno Labbadia despite an official announcement by the NFF.

He led the team to a 3-0 win over Benin Republic and a 0-0 draw against Rwanda in the AFCON 2025 qualifier, leading to calls to install him as the permanent manager.

Legit.ng looks at five football personalities who have backed Eguavoen.

Nigerians who backed Eguavoen

1. Mikel Obi

The former Super Eagles captain, speaking on the Obi One Podcast, has voiced his support for his former U17 manager. He described him as a great man manager who reminds him of his former Chelsea boss, Carlo Ancelotti. He claimed it would be fair if he was given the chance to lead.

2. Idah Peterside

The South Africa-based former goalkeeper, speaking to Channels TV after reports that Eguavoen stepped down, claimed that the ex-international has brought stability to the team and should be allowed to continue at least for the rest of the qualifiers.

3. William Troost-Ekong

Team captain Ekong expressed satisfaction with Eguavoen’s leadership after the 3-0 win over Benin Republic. He claimed he has confidence in the coach to lead the team to AFCON 2025, a hint that he wants him beyond the September international games.

4. John Ogu

The AFCON 2019 bronze medalist Ogu is vocal about happenings in Nigerian football. He openly asked the NFF to retain Eguavoen with a post on his X account following the games against Benin Republic and Rwanda.

5. Oluwatoyin Ibitoye

Former Super Eagles media officer Toyin Ibitoye posted on social media urging the NFF to suspend their search for a foreign coach to observe what Eguavoen will do in charge of the team in the October and November international breaks.

Westerhof backs Siasia for Eagles' job

Legit.ng reported that former manager Clemens Westerhof backed Samson Siasia in taking over the permanent managerial position of the Nigerian national team.

The Dutch manager, who led the country to the 1994 AFCON triumph, has backed Siasia, who recently served a five-year FIFA ban, to take over the vacant position.

