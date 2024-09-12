5 Nigerian Football Personalities Who Have Endorsed Augustine Eguavoen
- The Super Eagles of Nigeria are still without a permanent manager after Finidi George resigned
- NFF technical director Augustine Eguavoen managed the team during the international break
- Eguavoen has received backing from Nigerian football personalities to be retained permanently
Super Eagles interim coach Augustine Eguavoen has received the backing of some Nigerian football personalities to be made the permanent manager of the team.
Eguavoen was named interim on short notice after stringent German tax laws botched the agreement to appoint Bruno Labbadia despite an official announcement by the NFF.
He led the team to a 3-0 win over Benin Republic and a 0-0 draw against Rwanda in the AFCON 2025 qualifier, leading to calls to install him as the permanent manager.
Legit.ng looks at five football personalities who have backed Eguavoen.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Nigerians who backed Eguavoen
1. Mikel Obi
The former Super Eagles captain, speaking on the Obi One Podcast, has voiced his support for his former U17 manager. He described him as a great man manager who reminds him of his former Chelsea boss, Carlo Ancelotti. He claimed it would be fair if he was given the chance to lead.
2. Idah Peterside
The South Africa-based former goalkeeper, speaking to Channels TV after reports that Eguavoen stepped down, claimed that the ex-international has brought stability to the team and should be allowed to continue at least for the rest of the qualifiers.
3. William Troost-Ekong
Team captain Ekong expressed satisfaction with Eguavoen’s leadership after the 3-0 win over Benin Republic. He claimed he has confidence in the coach to lead the team to AFCON 2025, a hint that he wants him beyond the September international games.
4. John Ogu
The AFCON 2019 bronze medalist Ogu is vocal about happenings in Nigerian football. He openly asked the NFF to retain Eguavoen with a post on his X account following the games against Benin Republic and Rwanda.
5. Oluwatoyin Ibitoye
Former Super Eagles media officer Toyin Ibitoye posted on social media urging the NFF to suspend their search for a foreign coach to observe what Eguavoen will do in charge of the team in the October and November international breaks.
Westerhof backs Siasia for Eagles' job
Legit.ng reported that former manager Clemens Westerhof backed Samson Siasia in taking over the permanent managerial position of the Nigerian national team.
The Dutch manager, who led the country to the 1994 AFCON triumph, has backed Siasia, who recently served a five-year FIFA ban, to take over the vacant position.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit NG. He has four years of working experience having previously worked at Daily Times Nigeria (August 2020 - September 2020), OmaSports (December 2020 - June 2021), El Futbolero (July 2021; September 2021- November 2021), and Sports Brief (November 2022 - July 2024). He is a press conference and interview specialist and has attended trainings held by Reuters, AIPS, and FIJ. He holds a Bachelor of Agriculture (2021) from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta. Reach me via elijah.odetokun@sportsbrief.com