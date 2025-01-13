The Nigerian Football Federation are set for the unveiling of Eric Chelle as the new Super Eagles manager

NFF announced the former Mali national team coach as the new Eagles boss on social media last week

NFF technical director and interim coach Augustine Eguavoen met Chelle before the start of the unveiling

The Nigerian Football Federation have unveiled Eric Chelle as the new Super Eagles manager, and the Malian met his predecessor Augustine Eguavoen before the event.

NFF announced Chelle on social media last week after months of searching for a permanent head coach for the senior Nigerian national team since Finidi George resigned.

Eric Chelle on the touchline during Mali's AFCON 2023 quarter final elimination to Ivory Coast. Photo by MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

NFF technical director Eguavoen has been in charge of the team as interim since the start of the September international break after Bruno Labbadia’s appointment failed.

He led the team to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations with two draws against Benin Republic and Rwanda, wins over Benin Republic and Libya (including a walkover) and ended the campaign with a kiss to Rwanda in Uyo.

Eric Chelle meets Eguavoen

As seen in a video shared on X by Oganla Media, Eguavoen and Chelle met and embraced before the unveiling started. The two coaches were all smiles and exchanged a few words.

Chelle rocked black pants and a white shirt, while Eguavoen wore a gold traditional kaftan dress. The Malian prefers national team track-suits on the touchline.

The video caught the attention of Nigerians, most of whom reacted and wished Eric well.

@Samtol4 replied:

“I wish him success. Eguavoen strategies need to be studied. He is always around, from Rohr to Paseiro and now Eric . He knows how to remain in the system.”

@Lekebiz324 replied:

“He has met the extra tyre that is always ready to step in when he begins to malfunction.”

@jiresjewel replied:

“I wish him well. Because if he succeeds, the Super Eagles will succeed.”

@AyanrinolaOlu1 replied:

“Lovely. This is a great transition.”

