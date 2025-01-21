Gernot Rohr has praised Eric Chelle’s appointment as Nigeria’s coach as a positive step for the Super Eagles

Rohr highlights Chelle’s tactical expertise and reputation as key assets for Nigeria’s World Cup qualifiers

Nigeria faces tough World Cup qualifying challenges, including clashes with Rwanda, Zimbabwe, and Benin Republic

Nigeria’s World Cup qualification campaign is at a critical point, with no wins yet in their group after four rounds of matches.

Upcoming fixtures in March against Rwanda and Zimbabwe present opportunities for the Super Eagles to climb the standings. However, the pressure is on newly appointed Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle to deliver results swiftly.

Newly appointed Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has been tasked by the NFF to qualify Nigeria for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Sia Kambou

According to FIFA.com, the Super Eagles are second from bottom in Group C with only three points from four games, four points behind table toppers Rwanda, South Africa, and Benin Republic.

The three-time African champions are condemned to win almost all their remaining games in the qualifiers if they want to avoid missing two consecutive World Cup tournaments after failing to qualify for Qatar 2018.

In a bid to change Nigeria’s fortunes, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) after a prolonged search for a new Super Eagles, hired Malian tactician Eric Chelle to steady the tide and secure the Super Eagles' qualification to the 2026 FIFA World Cup to be hosted in the United States of America, Mexico, and Canada.

Gernot Rohr applauds Eric Chelle’s appointment

Meanwhile, former Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has voiced his support for the appointment of Eric Chelle as Nigeria’s head coach, describing the Malian’s appointment as a step in the right direction.

The Benin Republic coach acknowledged the 47-year-old manager’s credentials and his familiarity within the French football circles after previously guiding Mali to the quarterfinals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Chelle brings a wealth of experience and a tactical mindset that Rohr believes will be pivotal in turning the Super Eagles’ fortunes around.

” Nigeria has a new coach who is well known in France as a good coach with tactics. So you can say they are not joking with the remaining games in the World Cup qualifiers, which will mean my team (Benin Republic) needs to work harder”, Rohr told OwnGoalNigeria.

Chelle beat Rohr to the position of the coach of Mali two years ago when both men applied for the job, and the 47-year-old tactician will be hoping for another vital victory by helping Nigeria defeat Benin when both teams meet again in the second leg in the World Cup qualifiers.

Okocha blows hot on Chelle’s appointment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian football legend Austin Jay Jay Okocha is unimpressed with Eric Chelle's appointment by the football federation as the new Super Eagles coach.

The former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder was quick to express his concerns after the Malian tactician was confirmed by the NFF after months of searching for a new manager.

Okocha did not hide his dislike for Chelle’s appointment, saying football is not run by politicians.

