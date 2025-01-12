Tyrique George impressed in Chelsea's 5-0 FA Cup victory over Morecambe on Saturday afternoon, January 11

The Nigeria-eligible star played the full 90 minutes in the fixture and went on to provide crucial assists

Head coach Enzo Maresca has singled out the 18-year-old for praise, suggesting that the forward would get more involved in the first-team activities

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has hailed Nigeria-eligible star Tyrique George, who impressed in the FA Cup clash against Morecambe.

The Blues returned to winning ways, thrashing their visitors 5-0 at the Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

It was more of a one-sided affair, with Tosin Adarabioyo and Joao Felix netting a brace each, while Christopher Nkunku was also on the score sheet.

Tyrique George registered two assists in Chelsea's 5-0 win over Morecambe in the FA Cup. Photo: Mike Hewitt.

Source: Getty Images

But Maresca praised youngster Tyrique George following his impressive display during the entertaining encounter.

The 18-year-old was in action for the full 90 minutes, and he impressed for the Blues on the flanks.

Statistics showed that George provided a game-high five key passes while registering a match-best two assists.

He set up Chelsea's third goal by providing Adarabioyo with a fine assist in the 70th minute.

Fine minutes later, he provided another assist, and this time for Joao Felix, who placed the ball around the goalkeeper.

After the game, Maresca suggested that George would get a more significant role as he showed class in the FA Cup clash.

The manager said via Chelsea media:

"Tyrique was good. ‘Tyrique is doing well for us. He has already played some games for us in the Conference League.

"He is the same age as Josh Acheampong, so he is very young, but hopefully, we can give them more chances, and they can become an important part of this team."

George was recently promoted to the first team, but he occasionally plays for the youth teams of the club.

The teenager has registered one goal and five assists in eight Premier League 2 appearances, highlighting his attacking threat and playmaking abilities.

Chelsea fans blast Nkunku

Meanwhile, Christopher Nkunku faced intense criticism following his penalty miss during their FA Club game against Morecambe.

Goalkeeper Harry Burgoyne produced a sensational save to deny the Frenchman from the spot.

Metro reports that angry fans took to social media to blast Nkunku, with many saying the forward had an awful first half, a bad penalty, and not really had a good game.

However, He redeemed himself with a goal early in the second half, but still, he continued to face heavy criticism.

Babayaro hits out at Ben Chilwell

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Chelsea left-back Celestine Babayaro has told Ben Chilwell to leave Chelsea to save his career.

The defender, who has not had a decent playing time for the Blues this season, has been told to seek a transfer in the January transfer window.

Since moving to the Stamford Bridge club in the summer of 2020, Chilwell has made 107 appearances at the London club in all competitions.

