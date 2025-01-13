Manchester United put up a spirited performance to knock Arsenal out of the FA Cup at the Emirates Stadium

Goalkeeper Altay Bayindir was the Red Devils’ hero after saving two penalties in the match to secure the win

Super Falcons star and United fan Asisat Oshoala has sent a special message to the Turkish goalkeeper on Instagram

Altay Bayindir was the hero for Manchester United, helping them knock Arsenal out of the FA Cup and progress to the fourth round of the competition.

United are the current holders of the FA Cup after beating city rivals Manchester City 2-1 in last season’s final, the trophy that prolonged Erik ten Hag’s time as manager.

Altay Bayindir celebrates after saving Kai Havertz's penalty during Manchester United's FA Cup win over Arsenal. Photo by James Gill.

Man Utd took the lead in the second half thanks to captain Bruno Fernandes’ strike, but his compatriot Diogo Dalot pegged the team back after he was sent off.

Gabriel Magalhaes equalised immediately for the home team and the battle began at the Emirates Stadium, with the visitors fighting tooth and nail despite the disadvantage.

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard had the chance to give Arsenal the lead from the penalty spot, but Bayindir, who Ruben Amorim handed a rare start, saved the Norwegian’s penalty.

The match went into extra time, but nothing could separate the two sides, and a penalty shootout decided the match and the North Westerners triumphed over the Londoners, with Bayindir saving Kai Havertz’s spot-kick.

Asisat Oshoala ‘proposes’ to Bayindir

As noted by Emirates FA Cup on X, the Turkish goalkeeper was deservedly awarded the man-of-the-match award after making six saves and stopping two penalties.

Manchester United made an Instagram post about their progress to the next round, and Super Falcons star and a known United fan, Asisat Oshoala, did the unthinkable with a cheeky message to Bayindir.

“Bayindir, will you marry me… GGMU,” the Nigerian forward wrote in the comments section.

The comment generated funny reactions, with fans hailing the Bay FC striker.

A part of Asisat Oshoala's life that has been kept private is her relationship, with nothing known about her relationship status or dating history.

After the match, the former Fenerbahce shot-stopper said that it doesn't matter if he is not getting many minutes, but he will be ready when called upon.

"If you are not playing it doesn't matter,” he said after the match. “You have to be ready every minute, every second. If you are a Manchester United player you have to be ready always.

“I am working every day. I am patient. I just want to help this great team. I want to make everyone happy for this great club.”

Why Oshoala was dropped from Falcons

Legit.ng previously reported on why Oshoala was dropped from Super Falcons squad for the international friendly match against France, having also missed out against Algeria.

Head coach Justine Madugu defended her omission citing it happened for documentation reasons amid claims from Nigerians her time in the national team is over.

