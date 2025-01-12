Enyimba vs Al Masry ended 1-1 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Sunday evening, January 12

The People's Elephants failed to claim all three crucial points, as they are now on the verge of elimination from the competition

The travel to Egypt to face group leaders Zamalek, which thrashed Black Bulls 3-1 right there in Maputo

Enyimba failed to convert their chances as they managed a 1-1 draw with Al Masry in their penultimate group game of this season's CAF Confederations Cup.

The Peoples Elephants started on the back foot as the visiting team opened the scoring as early as the 8th minute courtesy of a fine strike by Mohamed Hashem.

Al Masry had won a corner kick, which was quickly taken with a short pass before the ball was flicked into the area, with Hashem unmarked.

The 29-year-old defender headed home to put his side ahead, making matters worse for the Nigerian side.

Desperate for an equaliser, Enyimba increased their pace upfront, with Atule making efforts, but however, his effort in the 21st minute went over the bar.

Both teams went into the break with the Egyptian side leading, but it took just two minutes from their return before Enyimba restored parity courtesy of a fine finish by Ifeanyi Ihemekwele, who made it 1-1 with a flying header.

The Aba-based side continued to search for the winner, but somehow they just could not find the back of the net as it ended 1-1 after 90 minutes.

Black Bulls 1-3 Zamalek

In the other group game, the Mozambican side, the Black Bulls, succumbed to Zamalek's superior firepower.

After a goalless first half, the visiting Egyptian side scored two quick goals, with Hossam Ashraf netting in the 51st and 53rd minute.

Black Bulls pulled one back in the 63rd courtesy of an Ejaita Efoni effort, but Zamalek restored their two-goal cushion in the 82nd minute through Ahmed Sayed.

After Saturday's results, Zamalek maintained their dominance in the group with 11 points from 5 matches, AI Score reports.

Al Masry are second with 6 points, while Enyimba have 5. Black Bulls are rock bottom with 4 points.

The Peoples Elephants travel to Egypt to take on Zamalek in a must-win encounter. They will hope that Al Masry drop points against Black Bulls in order to stand any chance.

Brown Ideye joins Enyimba

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Super Eagles striker and AFCON 2013 winner Brown Ideye has officially joined Nigerian Premier Football League club Enyimba FC.

The forward has already netted two goals for the club and came on as a substitute in their 1-1 draw with Al Masry in the CAF Confederations Cup clash on Sunday evening, January 12.

The 36-year-old Ideye has staged a return to Nigeria’s top flight, joining the likes of Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa and defender Abdullahi Shehu, who are currently playing for local side Kano Pillars.

