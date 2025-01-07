Mikel Arteta is in his sixth year as Arsenal manager after taking over from Unai Emery in December 2019

Arteta has turned Arsenal's fortunes around and made them title challengers but has yet to go all the way

Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel has advised the manager what to do if he fails to capture the title next season

Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel is growing weary of Mikel Arteta's “almost winning it” at Arsenal and has advised the manager on what action to take at the end of the 2025/26 season.

Arteta left Manchester City’s assistant managerial position and became the permanent manager of Arsenal in December 2019 after Unai Emery was sacked following a poor run of results.

Mikel Arteta looks on during Arsenal's 1-1 draw against Brighton. Photo by Shaun Brooks.

Source: Getty Images

He has turned Arsenal's fortunes around and made them title challengers even though he has yet to cross the final hurdle and deliver their first Premier League title since 2004.

The club's X account celebrated his five years in charge in December and has only the FA Cup to show for it as a major trophy, winning it controversially against Chelsea in 2020.

Mikel issues advice to Arteta

Speaking on the Obi One Podcast, Mikel Obi has told Mikel Arteta and Arsenal what to do if the club fails to win the Premier League title by the end of the 2025/26 season.

“It's Liverpool's to lose. I don't think Arsenal will win it,” he said about the 2024/25 Premier League title. “If Mikel Arteta doesn't win the league next season, I think he should leave the football club.

“That's going to be seven seasons and you have spent close to 800 million. I don't think they are going to win the league this season. If he doesn't win the league next season, I think he should walk because City are going to be back.

"Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, and Newcastle are going to get stronger. For me, the only time that Manchester City were struggling, for me this is when Arsenal should have been there.”

As noted by Transfermarkt, the Spaniard has spent €791.8 million on signing players. He has signed 34 players, 28 of which came in at an average fee of €28.3mil.

He added that the team's inability to handle pressure at key moments of the season has been their pitfall and made them lose the title to City in the last two years.

“I keep saying it yearly they will bottle it. That's Arsenal, it's a known fact. Arsenal can't find a way to win the league… They can't sustain that pressure, we can see that this year,” he added.

It is too early to call this season's title race, with nearly half of the season still to play, and in previous years, both Arsenal and Liverpool have bottled it from this position.

Aubameyang explains fallout with Arteta

Legit.ng reported that former striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang explained his fallout with Arteta before he unceremoniously left Arsenal in February 2022.

The Gabonese forward was stripped of the captaincy due to disciplinary issues before he was sold to Barcelona after multiple disciplinary breaches at the club.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng