Nicolas Jackson has responded strongly to Chelsea fans after facing criticism for his drop in form lately

The Ivorian forward has endured a tough spell in recent weeks which has directly affected the Blues' title charge

Chelsea were strongly linked with Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen as they search for a marquee center-forward

Nicolas Jackson has received some heavy bashing recently from Chelsea fans, but the Ivorian forward remains unwavering and is dedicated to rediscovering his scoring form.

The 23-year-old's drop in form has coincided with the Blues' sudden crash from the Premier League race after dropping points in four consecutive matches.

Nicolas Jackson has failed to score in his last four appearances for Chelsea in all competitions. Photo by Justin Setterfield

Source: Getty Images

According to Football Insider, Jackson last scored a goal on December 15 during Chelsea’s league tie against Brighton after struggling with form in the last few weeks.

Despite his recent struggles, the Ivorian forward has been one of the standout performers under new manager Enzo Maresca this season, racking up 12 goals and assists across all competitions.

Jackson’s stellar form this season, however, has done little to convince the club's fans he is the right man to lead their attack after several calls for the London club to pursue a bid for Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen.

Jackson issues defiant statement to Chelsea fans

Meanwhile, Jackson is feeling unperturbed by calls asking the Chelsea management to pursue a deal for Osimhen and has issued a three-word defiant statement to the club supporters.

Ahead of the Blues' FA Cup tie against Morecambe this weekend, the 23-year-old forward took to social media to share a post with the caption “This is it.”

The post shows the forward’s determination to bounce back after the latest setbacks which have seen him fail to score in four consecutive matches for Maresca’s team.

Jackson will be hoping to end his scoring drought in front of the fans as the London club prepares to host Morecambe at Stamford Bridge on January 12.

Chelsea makes final Osimhen decision

In other related news, Chelsea have pulled out of the race to sign Osimhen in the January transfer window and will rather focus on getting another not-so-expensive forward instead, Football Transfers reports.

Oismhen's salary demands have not changed and this is an issue for the Stamford Bridge outfit, whose new transfer strategy needs every new signing to fit within their incentive-driven salary structure.

Chelsea’s support for current striker Jackson is unwavering and the Blues are also ready to trust backup forward Christopher Nkunku in case their preferred starter is unavailable.

Mikel aims dig at Jackson again

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel has again targeted striker Jackson, gently blaming the Ivorian forward for the team's current four-game winless streak.

The Blues were flying earlier this season, winning five games in a row, but since then, they have only two points in four games, with two draws and two losses in critical games.

Maresca's team was closer to Liverpool in the title battle before this poor run, but they are now fourth, four points behind Arsenal and Nottingham Forest in second position.

