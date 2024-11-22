Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman is expected to leave Atalanta at the end of the current season

Paris Saint-Germain made an unsuccessful attempt to sign him last summer, days to the start of the league

Even though he has interests from many top European clubs, he is not expected to leave in January

Ademola Lookman is one of the most sought-after players in European football after an incredible year last season for Atalanta and the Nigerian national team.

Paris Saint-Germain had a failed attempt to sign him in the summer, a few days before the start of the Italian Serie A season, and other clubs joined in the pursuit.

Ademola Lookman in action for Atalanta against Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League group stage match. Photo by Nicolo Campo.

The January transfer window is fast approaching, and rumours about the CAF Men's Player of the Year Award favourite have heightened.

Legit.ng looks at the four clubs he has been linked with.

Clubs linked to Lookman

1. Paris Saint-Germain

PSG were after two Nigerian forwards last summer. They spent most of the summer chasing Victor Osimhen, and when they withdrew due to Napoli's tight-fistedness, they turned attention to Lookman and nearly turned his head. The French club still hold their interest.

2. Arsenal

As noted by Goal, the Premier League club also expressed interest in the summer but did not make a concrete move. The Gunners are still interested, particularly with Brazilian winger Gabriel Martinelli, who is still struggling for form.

3. Manchester United

The Red Devils have recruited Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee in the past two summer windows as options up top but have not hit consistently. New manager Ruben Amorim is reportedly a fan of Lookman as he prepares for his first window.

4. Real Madrid

A report by Caught Offside detailing United's interest also spoke about Spanish giants Real Madrid tempting Lookman, but this is not thought to be anything serious, with Los Blancos already stacked in left-wing with Vinicius Jr, Kylian Mbappe, and Rodrygo Goes.

Atalanta's plans for Lookman's future

Legit.ng reported that Atalanta devised a strategy for Lookman's future as they prepare for his inevitable departure after three seasons at the Italian Serie A club.

The club have set a benchmark asking price and identified a list of younger potential targets to spend half the money on as they aim to revitalise the squad after his exit.

